New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- The Global Boehmite Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.5% over the next five years, will reach USD 465.34 million in 2027, from USD 140 million in 2019. Boehmite is an integral component of bauxite and is a type of aluminium oxide hydroxide minerals. Boehmite is found in alumino-silicate bedrocks and is extracted and processed further to make it suitable for various commercial applications. Boehmites, which exist as nano-sized particles in a dispersed phase, offer a distinctive combination of dispersibility, purity, and consistency. Boehmite is available in powdered form in white color. Due to impurities, it can also sometimes exhibits green, brown, red, and yellow tinges



The report is updated with the latest market and economic scenario with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report is furnished with the current details and changes in the demand and trends relating to the COVID-19 crisis. Impact analysis of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry and its future impact is covered in the report.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are CHALCO, ESTONE, Sasol, PIDC, Tawai Lime, Nabaltec, TOR Minerals, TAIMEI Chemicals Co. Ltd.



The Boehmite industry is segmented into:



By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



0

5um< D50<15um



15um< D50<30um



D50>30um



By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Lithium Battery Separator Ceramic Coating Material



Insulating Layer Filling Material



Thermal Material



Flame Retardant Synergist



Anticorrosive Coating Additives



Regional Outlook of Boehmite Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Boehmite market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Advantages of Boehmite Market Report:



Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Boehmite sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Boehmite industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Boehmite industry

Analysis of the Boehmite market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and the latest trends in the industry



Key considerations of the Boehmite Market Report:



Strategic Developments:



The study includes an assessment of key strategic developments of the Boehmite industry, including R&D advancements, product launches, brand promotions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, government deals, agreements, and partnerships. Regional growth of the leading companies is also provided on a global as well as country-wise scale.



Vital Features of the Market:



The report covers the evaluation of the key market features such as revenue, price analysis, capacity, gross margin, production and consumption ratio, import/export, and supply and demand ratio. Along with this, CAGR, gross margins, and estimated revenue generation is also covered by the report. The report further covers the market growth based on each segment and sub-segment of the industry.



Analytical Tools:



The report is furnished with accurate and assessed statistical data of the key industry players and their scope in the market. The analytical tools include SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. These tools have been utilized to gain a deeper understanding of the key market players and their operations in the industry.



