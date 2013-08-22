Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH in Consumer Health (World) - New Study Released

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the consumer health industry's 10 largest producers by sales (RSP). The company has broad category and market exposure, which has enabled it to grow steadily despite the recent global economic turmoil. Compared to many of its more prescription-focused competitors, the company is staunchly committed to consumer health. However, it remains to be seen if Boehringer Ingelheim's organic-only growth model can remain competitive in the face of increasing consolidation.
Euromonitor International's Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH in Consumer Health (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Consumer Health industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH - Medical Equipment - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Market Share Analysis
- Boehringer Ingelheim Promeco SA de CV in Consumer Health (Mexico)
- Consumer Health in Mexico
- Cough, Cold and Allergy (Hay Fever) Remedies in Germany
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Germany
- Medicated Skin Care in Germany
- Herbal/Traditional Products in Germany
- Digestive Remedies in Germany
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements in Mexico