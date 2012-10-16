Boger Homes Builds Dreams in Lutz and Tampa

Lutz, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- The building contractor market in Lutz and Tampa, Fl has seen the likes of Boger Homes embrace the building and custom home market and hit the pavement running. The demand side of the equation has helped to bolster the need for high quality builders and home design specialists like Boger Homes. Dave Boger, principal of Boger Homes has carved a home building niche for himself in this area of Tampa. Lutz, Wesley Chapel, and Carrolwood have been areas that Boger Homes has serviced and seen extremely happy clients that have come back for second and third requests for building work to be done by Boger.



Home design and remodeling is the area that has experienced the greatest demand as a result of people desiring not to move with home prices still not back to many people’s cost basis yet from the economic fallout of 2008. Many economists are predicting that this housing market may still be five years away from returning to pre 2008 levels of pricing. Boger Homes has been featured in some Tampa Bay Magazine publications this past Spring as a result of their beautiful layouts and craftmanship. Home design and additions to existing structures are seeing a revival for families and couples alike. The building materials market has seen better pricing most recently however, transportation costs for such materials is still expensive.



Boger Homes is banking on the fact that the economy will recover at some point albeit slowly as is evidenced by some uptick in spending patterns. Their conundrum is that their homes are built to last and enhance home building values to increase their marketability. With such a strong commitment to high standards and efficiency, Boger Homes has raised the home building bar to a level that can only compete with itself.



For more custom home and design building information, contact: (813) 949-0074 www.bogerhome.com