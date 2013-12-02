Bogue Watch Master Planned Community Welcomes Savvy Homes as First Homebuilder

Asheville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- A company representative for Bogue Watch, a waterfront community in Newport, NC announced Savvy Homes as the community's first home builder. Says the spokesperson Chad Martin, "Savvy Homes' award-winning design and engineering teams consider every detail to deliver homes that offer the most in value and livability for today's discerning buyers. Bogue Watch welcomes Savvy Homes as the community's first home builder."



Bogue Watch is a master-planned community offering the finest in traditional waterfront living says Martin. "Unpretentious and relaxed, life at Bogue Watch revolves around water. The intracoastal waterway, the shimmering lakes, the docks and boat slips extending into Bogue Sound, and the inviting beach is just moments away. This is what is truly drawing in the homeowners. Fine dining and shopping in Beaufort and excellent Carteret County Schools complete the Crystal Coast lifestyle families can enjoy. Now the recession has ended and consumers are once again investing in new homes, these locations are popular substitutes to Camp le Jeune military base housing."



Bogue Watch is located between the coastal cities of Morehead City and Swansboro and surrounded by the Croatan National Forest on one side and the Intracoastal Waterway on the other. Additionally, it is in close proximity to cities like Raleigh and Greensboro. Martin says the new homes built by Savvy should sell quickly. "These four bedroom family homes starting in the low $300,000s are meant perfect family homes. They're in a lovely family oriented area located minutes from Bogue Watch is Bogue Sound Elementary, a North Carolina designated 'School of Distinction.'"



Martin describes the area, saying it's where the forest meets the sea. "Nearly 160,000 acres of protected national forest lie opposite of Bogue Watch, nestling the community forever in between the wonder of the sea and land. As the only true coastal forest in the eastern United States, Croatan National Forest has pine, saltwater estuaries, bogs and raised swamps called pocosins. The perfect setting for Newport, NC and surrounding areas like New Bern, NC homes for sale at Bogue Watch. For families who want to settle in and find the home of their dreams, this area could be the perfect spot for them. This family community could be where their family starts and finishes."



About Bogue Watch

Thoughtful community planning and a focus on lifestyle and residential amenities are the guiding principles of the development process. Together with builder partners who are on the forefront of today’s modern customer needs, the outcomes are communities embracing authenticity and celebrating living both inside and outside the home. Bogue Watch is one of the premier master plan communities in North Carolina.



Website: BogueWatch.com