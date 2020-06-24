Boil-in-Bag Market Growth by Prominent Players - Ampac Holdings LLC, Granitol, Mars Incorporated, PACKIT GOURMET LLC

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2020 -- The exhaustive job roles and innovations in what people address to be a major industry worldwide- food and beverages- has offered a boost to the emergence of boil in bag market. A demand spurt for ready to eat meals has brought about a surge in the overall market. This growth comes from the expanding on-the-go lifestyle, which has enabled people to maintain their diets while on movement. In 2014, a study suggested that ready to eat meal consumption offered over more than 7 per cent of total daily energy, thus becoming an ideal meal option for the people.



The prominent boil-in-bag market players functional in the industry are Ampac Holdings LLC, Granitol, Mars Incorporated, PACKIT GOURMET LLC and Morrisons.



Boil in bags are packaged food products in which bagged food is cooked or heated in boiling water. These have revived the concept of ready to eat meals while ensuring the safety and 'no-spill' contents of product. Various companies operating in the business space have been displaying intense keenness on expanding their geographic reach via introducing novel product innovation, investing in facility expansion, engaging in collaborations, acquisitions, and mergers, and others.



For instance, America's prominent rice company, Riviana Foods, declared the launch of boil in bag market Success Tri-Color 100% Quinoa, here on March 2017. This new product is an addition to the company's existing line of Success products. As per official sources, boil in bag Quinoa serves as an easy-to-prepare, quick cooking, and protein rich option which can generally be served as a mealtime mainstay or concocted with different other food variations.



The widespread momentum of this product can also be credited to its presence in various food joints owing to its acclamation worldwide. Below mentioned are some recent instances wherein boil in bags market have garnered significant traction in umpteen food and refreshment joints:



- Marking a debut in local boil in bag seafood scene, Pier 88 Boiling Seafood and Bar recently announced introducing Louisiana-Style Cajun seafood. Built from scratch, the food joint offers customers to pick from a long list of half or full pound of seafood selections at an extremely affordable price.

- Observing humongous demand for boil in bag meals, Crab Spot- a seafood chain in Georgia- declared offering boil-in bag meals to the consumers. An official from the food joint stated that boil in bag has become a popular coastline cuisine in various area like South Florida, Charleston, and East Coast where an assortment of vegetables and seafood are tossed in a bag, mixed with different flavored herbs and seasonings, are brought to boil, and served right out of the bag.



These inclusions not only mark the success of the aforementioned joints but also open avenues for various boil in bag industry leaders to ponder over the possibilities of investment in the market.



Speaking of which, amidst the intense share battle, numerous reports cite that China is set to emerge as a major revenue pocket for boil in bag market owing to the fact it stands as world's top seafood consumer. In fact, as per estimates, the country witnessed consumption of 14.3 kgs of seafood in urban and 53 kgs of seafood in rural areas. More so, FAO states that the per capita seafood consumption is expected to reach over 35.9 kgs by the end of 2020.



Although rising awareness regarding use of environmentally friendly products might impede the growth statistics of the market, ongoing innovations and display of novel ideas would enable the boil in bag industry to depict a positive growth graph in the years ahead.



