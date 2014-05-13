Boiler and Auxiliaries Industry China , 2014-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- China Boiler and Auxiliaries Industry Report, 2014-2018 estimates that China’s boiler industry will keep growing slowly in the coming years, with industrial boiler, HRSG (heat recovery steam generator) boiler and power station boiler market size to be 526,600 T/h, 36,000 T/h and 438,700 T/h in 2018, respectively.



In 2009-2013, with the implementation of the ban on coal in large and medium-sized cities, the demand for small-capacity coal-fired industrial boilers was appreciably reduced, but accompanied by increasing single-capacity utilization efficiency. China’s boiler and auxiliaries industry generally showed a slight downward trend.



The total output value of China boiler and auxiliaries industry decreased from RMB54.544 billion in 2009 to RMB48.106 billion in 2012 at an annual average rate of 4.1%; the sales value dropped from RMB54.801 billion in 2009 to RMB47.688 billion in 2012, representing an annual average decline of 4.5%.



http://www.researchmoz.us/china-boiler-and-auxiliaries-industry-report-2014-2018-report.html Complete Report With Table of Content



There are a lot of participants in the industrial boiler market, mainly including Taishan Group, Jianglian Heavy Industry, Hangzhou Boiler Group, Nantong Wanda Boiler and Jinding Boiler; on the other hand, Hangzhou Boiler Group, Suzhou Hailu Heavy Industry, Yancheng Boilers Manufacturing, Jianglian Heavy Industry, Wuxi Huaguang Boiler, Dongfang Boiler Group, etc. are active in the waste heat boiler market.



Concerning the power station boiler market, Shanghai Electric, Harbin Electric and Dongfang Electric with R&D and manufacturing capacity for complete sets of large-scale power plant equipment constitute the “first echelon” of power plant equipment manufacturing as well as boiler manufacturing in China. View from output alone, the three power station boiler manufacturing enterprises have occupied more than 60% share of China’s power station boiler market.



This report contains 7 chapters and 99 charts, mainly covering:



China’s boiler and auxiliaries industry overview, industry chain, industry policies, market size, etc.;

China’s boiler market segments (industrial boiler, waste heat boiler and power station boiler) analysis, competition pattern and future trends;

Profile, operation, R&D, output and sales volume of 14 large boiler manufacturers, e.g. Harbin Boiler, Dongfang Electric, Shanghai Boiler Works, Wuxi Huaguang Boiler, Suzhou Hailu Heavy Industry, Hangzhou Boiler, China Western Power Industrial.

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Boiler Companies:

1. Dongfang Electric (600875)

2. Harbin Boiler Company Limited

3. Wuxi Huaguang Boiler (600475)

4. Suzhou Hailu Heavy Industry

5. Wuhan Boiler

6. Jiangsu Changbao Steel Tube

7. Hangzhou Boiler

8. China Western Power Industrial

9. Tianli Environmental

10. Sichuan CRUN

11. Babcock & Wilcox

12. Shanghai Boiler Works

13. Taishan Group

14. Jinan Boiler Group



Major Points From Table of Contents:

1. Macroeconomic Analysis

2. Overview of China Boiler Industry

3. Market Size of China Boiler and Auxiliaries Industry

4. Industrial Boiler

5. Waste Heat Boiler

6. Power Station Boiler

7. Boiler Companies



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