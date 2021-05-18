Boiler Insurance Market Is Expected to Boom Worldwide by 2026 :: HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company ,British Gas ,CORGI HomePlan Ltd

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- Advance Market Analytics recently released Boiler Insurance Market research with more than 100 market data tables and figures spread through Pages are easy to understand TOC in "Boiler Insurance Market research", so you can get a variety of ways to maximize your profits. Boiler Insurance Market predicted until 2026.



Definition:



Boiler insurance is a plan that provides coverage for plumbing, new boiler installation, boiler repair & servicing, etc related expenses. The coverage plan also includes the damage other than fire, loss due to explosion, and damage to surrounding property. The premium amount can be paid on a monthly or yearly basis to avoid an inclusive burden at once. The insurance depends on the types of the boiler and can be distributed under the company's plan package.



Major Players are:



HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company (India),British Gas (United Kingdom),CORGI HomePlan Ltd (United Kingdom),Domestic & General Insurance PLC. (United Kingdom),Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (Switzerland),Liberty Mutual Insurance Company (United States),HomeServe (United Kingdom),



The titled segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:



Application (Individual, Commercial), Boiler (Combination Boiler, Conventional Boiler), Plans (Gold, Platinum, Others), Coverage (Plumbing Cover, New Boiler Installation, Boiler Repairs and Servicing, Others)



Research objectives:



- To study and analyze the Boiler Insurance Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026.

- To understand the structure of Boiler Insurance Market by identifying its various sub segments.

- Focuses on the key Boiler Insurance Market players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

- To analyze the Boiler Insurance Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

- To project the size of Boiler Insurance Market, with respect to key regions.

- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.



Market Trends:

Introduction of Various Types of Boiler Service Care Plan



Market Drivers:

Growing Number of Explosion and Related Damage of Boilers and Machinery in Industries

Need for Protecting Machinery Against the Huge Expenses at Once and Easing the Payments



Challenges:

Regulatory Compliances with the Boiler Insurance



Opportunities:

Increasing Number of Coverage Options in Boiler Insurance

Customizable Boiler Insurance Coverage Plan will also Boost the Boiler Insurance Market



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



