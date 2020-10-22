Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The global boiler, tank, and shipping container market is expected to decline from $213.3 billion in 2019 to $185.8 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -12.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $225.8 billion in 2023.



Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, price, revenue of Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on production, revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue, and the production capacity, price, revenue generated in Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container business, the date to enter into the Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container market, Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container product introduction, recent developments, etc.



Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container Market Report are:



Cesaroni Technology Inc; Ordan Thermal Products Ltd; Allied Can Inc; Nu-Tech Precision Metals Inc; Steam Sauna



Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container Market Scenario:



Western Europe was the largest region in the global boiler, tank, and shipping container market, accounting for 31% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global boiler, tank, and shipping container market. Africa was the smallest region in the global boiler, tank, and shipping container market.



Compact Heat Exchanger, capable of low rate heat transfer, is increasingly finding its presence in this market for low rate applications. This exchanger uses smaller tubes compared to the existing large exchangers to keep the heat velocity high during transfer from one medium to another. Compact Heat Exchanger has been especially designed for low rate applications like that in pharmaceuticals, food processing, dairy industry. It is useful for small batch processing by avoiding the bypass problem when using large exchangers for these purposes.



The boiler, tank, and shipping container market consists of the sales of boiler, tank, and shipping containers by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce power boilers and heat exchangers, cut, form, and join heavy gauge metal to produce tanks, vessels, and other containers or form light gauge metal containers.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



