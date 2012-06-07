Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2012 -- Boise Inc Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key employees, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Introduction and Landscape



Boise IncCompany Profile, SWOT & Financial Report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Boise Inc."



Boise Inc SWOT & Financial report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Canadean strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Key Features and Benefits



- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Boise Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Key Market Issues



- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Boise Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights



Boise Inc. (Boise) is a paper and packaging products manufacturing company based in the US. The company's product offerings include corrugated containers, corrugated sheet feeder, corrugated sheet plant, foam fabrication, honeycomb, and papers associated with packaging. Additionally, the company manufactures liner board and corrugating medium products. The company offers its products in three segments: Packaging Segment, Paper Segment and Corporate Segment. The company operates 27 packaging and four paper manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Furthermore, the company operates four distribution centers for Packaging segment located in Dallas, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona, Portland, Oregon, and Salt Lake, Utah and two centers for Paper segment, each located at Bensenville, Illinois and Pico Rivera, California. Boise is headquartered in Boise, Idaho, the US.



To view the detailed table of contents for this report please visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/66248/boise-inc-packaging-company-profile-swot-financial-report.html