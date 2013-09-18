Boise Inc. (NYSE:BZ) Investor Alert: Investigation of Acquisition at $12.55 Per Share

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Boise Inc. (NYSE:BZ) shares, was announced concerning whether the takeover of Boise Inc. by Packaging Corporation of America for $12.55 per NYSE:BZ share is unfair to Boise stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of the Boise Inc. (NYSE:BZ) and currently hold any of those NYSE:BZ shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Boise Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed NYSE:BZ investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On September 16, 2013, Packaging Corporation of America(NYSE: PKG) and Boise (NYSE: BZ) announced that they have entered into an agreement under which Packaging Corporation of America will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of Boise for $12.55 per share in cash, for an aggregate transaction value of $1.995 billion, inclusive of $714 million of outstanding indebtedness of Boise.



However, the investigation concerns whether the $12.55-offer is unfair to NYSE:BZ stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Boise Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Boise Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from over $1.97 billion in 2009 to over $2.55 billion in 2012. Shares of Boise Inc. (NYSE:BZ) grew from $0.25 per share in February 2009 to as high as $9.82 per share in April 2011.



On September 17, 2013, NYSE:BZ shares closed at $12.60 per share.



Those who are current investors in Boise Inc. (NYSE:BZ) and purchased their Boise Inc. shares prior to the announcement, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Joelle Day

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com