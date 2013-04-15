Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc. : Foodservice Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc. : Foodservice - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts,major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc. "



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc. " for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc. "

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc. (Bojangles) is a quick-service restaurant chain in the US. The company was founded by Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas in 1977. Bojangles operates through Bojangles' Famous Chicken & Biscuits brand. The restaurants are specialized in offering Cajun fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits. Its menu features an assortment of sandwiches, chicken wings and breakfast items including snacks, drinks, chicken, biscuits, sweets, country ham, steak, eggs, cheese, coffee and beverages. Bojangles also provides catering services at various public and private parties, picnics, community festivals and sporting events alongside operating Bojangles mobile kitchen, catering to outdoor events. Currently, the company operates and franchises over 500 restaurants in 10 states spread throughout the Eastern US, Washington DC and Honduras. Bojangles is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the US.



Companies Mentioned



Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/102495/bojangles-restaurants-inc-foodservice-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html