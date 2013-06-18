Bold and the Beautiful - Eyes from Harlow

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Most people will agree the most attractive feature of a woman’s face are her eyes. By Harlow has recently launched two of the most innovative brow and lash products of the decade which will compliment every women’s eyes. Highly effective but so simple is what makes these two products so popular.



Brush on Brow -B.O.B. is the first multi-function brow powder to lead the industry with its unique revolutionary formula. It is able to cover grays, fills in gaps define smooth and enhance the brows. It is available in 5 colors. It is a one-step simple to use product which will transform every brow within seconds giving a perfect and polished look.



Lots of Lash -L.O.L. is a unique High Definition Treatment Mascara which enhances the volume of the lashes. Just a single coat of this mascara adds definition to the lashes giving them a 3d effect. The L.O.L mascara is water resistant as well as smudge proof.



It can be used with contact lenses and on the tips of eyelash extensions as well as the lower lashes. The vitamin and keratin complex conditions and strengthens resulting in longer stronger lashes.



About By Harlow

By Harlow is based in Redondo Beach, California it is a new cosmetic brand that offers brow and lash enhancement cosmetics to professional salons, spas and brow and lash bars. They offer affiliate programs for professionals who wish to purchase, use or resell their products. For more information on By Harlow visit the website at http://www.ByHarlow.com



