Bold New Series of New-Age Poetry by James Raymond Thacher Fuses Fact & Fiction - Answering Life's Most Mysterious Questions

Paulden, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Life has many mysteries, with the universe at-large throwing up millions of thought-provoking questions. With his new-age approach proving abundantly successful and shedding light on these questions, poet James R. Thacher is delighted to announce a ground-breaking new series of books.



Book 1 , ‘Takes From The High Roads, Takes From The Low Roads and places that I’ve known betwee them’ is just one of eleven new books, combining together to provide a definitive look at larger-than-life concepts that have to date remained a mystery.



Back-cover synopsis:

I try to with-in these pages leave doors open to the readers imagination that lead into rooms and/or worlds that they/you can go into and create for your own from the seeds I've planted.



This being to me the task of poetry. I see though that I am tripping at times over the threshold of poetry and falling away into what seems to be an occasional short story.



My mind is still in the early phase of construction so please bear with me while I build up from my ground breaking and ribbon cutting first attempts, that I hope with practice, and persistence, will develop into something considered by others as funny, witty, charming, intuitive, and obviously an act out of sure desperation and a desire to do what I can to help improve a not so perfect and ever changing world (universe). Blah-blah-blah. Zippity Do Dah. Up. Up. And away.



The author wants readers to use his work to turn their own lives around.



“Every hope, dream, fear and defeat is explained through my writing. Anything can happen within these pages and each reader will interpret each work differently – exactly as I designed. Anything is possible where imagination has no boundaries – this is one series you won’t want to miss out on,” says Thacher.



Continuing, “It’s a very powerful fusion of fact and fiction, based on many experiences from my own life that readers will be able to relate to.”



Other titles include ‘From Providence To Babble-on, And Along The Block Island Sound’, ‘Beyond All Expectations And Explanations’, ‘Extenuating The Extraordinary By Applying It To The Ordinary’, ‘Of Infinite Integers’, ‘The Parity Between Pachisi And Monopoly’, ‘Which Way Is Heaven’, ‘Wingsomes From The Eighth House Of Sevens’, ‘Before And After/Sounds Of Wheels Rolling’, ‘You Get The Best Of My Love’ and ‘One One’.



‘Takes From The High Roads, Takes From The Low Roads and Places that I’ve Known Between Them’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1caR1lq.



About James R. Thacher

James R. Thacher was born in 1954 in Providence, Rhode Island, and considers himself to be a part of the Goodstock Generation. His life has been an up-and-down and in-and-out journey full of love and laughter and hate and sorrow and light-and-dark and despair and hope, to now his best wishes for all our todays and tomorrows.