Boldly Going Where No Self-Help Book Has Gone Before: The Trek Factor Helps Readers Find Their Heroes Within

Carver, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Almost fifty years after it first aired on television, the May 17th launch of the movie ‘Star Trek: Into Darkness’ proves that the show and its culture are still alive and kicking. However, while its narrative is purely fictional, an innovative new book showcases the immense power Star Trek has to teach people how to succeed in real life.



All is explained in ‘The Trek Factor: Powerful Life Lessons from Star Trek’, which uses characters such as Spock, Kirk, Picard, Worf, and Deanna Troi as powerful role models for real-world self-development. Written for both die-hard ‘Trekkies’ and casual fans of the show, the characters’ four personality types (Leader, Analyst, Warrior, and Communicator) are broken down and applied to real life.



The book helps readers understand how the heroes in Star Trek handle and tackle issues; helping them to draw inspiration from characters’ actions and decisions. Live embedded links direct readers to Star Trek episodes and clips that will further solidify how each character deals with their particular challenges.



“Each of Star Trek’s main characters represents a heroic archetype. By understanding and internalizing the characteristics of these archetypes, readers can develop the qualities of heroes themselves,” says Raben.



Continuing, “For example, if you are like Spock, you may be great at making rational decisions and staying objective, but you’re probably a bit weaker in the Warrior qualities portrayed by Worf or the Leadership qualities of Captain Kirk.”



A fun assessment allows readers to identify their predominant hero attributes. With concrete advice on how to use the results, each reader will quickly learn if their personality requires more influence from a particular Star Trek character.



Due to ‘The Trek Factor’s’ success, the authors have recently announced that further books are in the works.



In the meantime, ‘The Trek Factor: Powerful Life Lessons from Star Trek’ is available for download from Amazon.com at a promotional price of only $2.99.



For more information, visit the book’s official website: http://trekfactor.com



About Richard Raben

Richard Raben has a master’s degree in education. His lifelong interests in Star Trek, Jung, mythology, and the expressive arts combined to form the seed idea for this book. Mr. Raben teaches a wide range of courses at several colleges and universities in the Boston area. A corporate consultant, he has worked as the director of training and quality management for large companies. He is the father of three daughters and lives near Cape Cod, Massachusetts.



About Hiyaguha Cohen

Hiyaguha Cohen, PhD, is an author, educator, and life coach. Her other publications include the Leave the Cult Handbook, the No-Pain Resume Workbook¸ Shrink Yourself (contributing editor), and hundreds of articles on lifestyle, psychology, and health. She teaches writing at Kauai Community College and maintains a coaching practice helping individuals to “run their lives on all cylinders.” She lives in Kauai with her husband and standard poodle.