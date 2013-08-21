Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bolivia Oil and Gas Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering
Our current forecast calls for gas production to continue its upward trajectory in Bolivia;
however, we are pricing in slower growth from the end of the decade. The country's oil and gas sector has
largely weathered broader concerns related to the business environment, where other key sectors have seen
government intervention. However, the threat of resource nationalism remains a key risk to the downside.
Redevelopment of producing fields, the upside from sites currently under appraisal, and new exploration
support an optimistic view on Bolivia's upstream, but above-ground threats continue to weigh on our
forecast. With regards to liquids, while condensate volumes from gas production may allow production to
surprise to the upside, we are holding to a bearish view as we expect output to trend downwards over the
long term - notwithstanding occasional recoveries in output due to condensates production.
We highlight the following trends and developments in Bolivia's oil and gas sector:
? Bolivia is currently planning an audit of it oil and gas reserves, with an aim toward a notable increase in
official figures. An upgrade may attract new interest and boost investment into the country's upstream.
However, a downgrade - similar to the one that occurred in 2011 and saw official gas reserves reduced
by more than one-third - could dampen interest in the country's gas potential.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139668/bolivia-oil-and-gas-report-q4-2013.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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