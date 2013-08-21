Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bolivia Oil and Gas Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Our current forecast calls for gas production to continue its upward trajectory in Bolivia;

however, we are pricing in slower growth from the end of the decade. The country's oil and gas sector has

largely weathered broader concerns related to the business environment, where other key sectors have seen

government intervention. However, the threat of resource nationalism remains a key risk to the downside.

Redevelopment of producing fields, the upside from sites currently under appraisal, and new exploration

support an optimistic view on Bolivia's upstream, but above-ground threats continue to weigh on our

forecast. With regards to liquids, while condensate volumes from gas production may allow production to

surprise to the upside, we are holding to a bearish view as we expect output to trend downwards over the

long term - notwithstanding occasional recoveries in output due to condensates production.

We highlight the following trends and developments in Bolivia's oil and gas sector:

? Bolivia is currently planning an audit of it oil and gas reserves, with an aim toward a notable increase in

official figures. An upgrade may attract new interest and boost investment into the country's upstream.

However, a downgrade - similar to the one that occurred in 2011 and saw official gas reserves reduced

by more than one-third - could dampen interest in the country's gas potential.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139668/bolivia-oil-and-gas-report-q4-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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