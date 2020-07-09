Bolton Kicks off Showroom Reopening with Hot Deals

Sugar Hill, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2020 -- Looking to purchase a new grill, smoker or fireplace? Searching online is no longer the only option available now that Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces' showroom is officially open again! So, it's time to put the computer mouse down, pick up the car keys and head over to Bolton's retail store to see this company's extensive lineup of products first hand. This includes top-of-the-line outdoor cookers, a variety of brands and types of fireplaces for sale for Buford, GA, and nearby homes!



During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bolton showed its commitment to slowing the spread and protecting its employees and customers by temporarily closing its retail store doors to the public, offering limited, appointment-only visits. After receiving the OK to reopen, Bolton's showroom returns to its regular business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The health and safety of its employees and customers remain Bolton's top priority, which is why this company implemented precautionary measures with the reopening.



Bolton is kicking off this reopening with a hot summer sale! Through Sept. 7, customers can choose from the following deals:



- Save up to $500 on Fireplace Xtrordinair gas fireplaces, wood fireplaces and fireplace inserts



- Save up to $500 on Lopi wood-burning stoves, gas stoves and fireplace inserts



These special promotions also are available through Aug. 31. Customers are limited to one offer:



- Save $100 on gas logs with installation



- 10% off any gas grill



Come visit Bolton's showroom to see its inventory of grills, smokers, fireplaces, stoves and gas stove inserts for sale in person! To speak to a Bolton team member, reach out online or call 770.268.2010.



About Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces

Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces is Northeast Georgia's full-service provider of heating, air conditioning, indoor air quality, water heater and fireplace services. It also offers a wide range of fireplaces, heating stoves, gas grills and gas lighting products. Bolton is the name Georgians have known and trusted for more than 30 years. By offering exceptional products, installations and service, Bolton provides customers with the No. 1 service experience they deserve.