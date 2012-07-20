"Bolton Medical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis" now available at Fast Market Research

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "Bolton Medical, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- Bolton Medical, Inc. (Bolton Medical) is a medical device company, based in the US. The company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes endovascular devices. Its products include endovascular devices, interventional coronary, peripheral and accessories. The company provides Thoracic Endovascular Stent Grafts called Relay NBS Thoracic Stent Grafts and Relay Plus, which is designed for the thoracic aorta, when treating aneurysms and dissections. Its products offered by the company are certified with CE mark. The company operates as a subsidiary of Werfen Hospital Group. It has a wide distribution network in more than 12 countries worldwide. Bolton Medical is headquartered in Florida, the US.
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This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Bolton Medical, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
- Information on clinical trial, wherever applicable, is supplemented with information on trial phase, trial status, trial objective, trial design, target patients, unique physician identifier, primary point, secondary point, acronym, participants inclusion, participants exclusion, interventions, trial results, trial start date, trial end date, study type, trial site, trial funding, age eligibility, and gender eligibility.
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