Bolton Offers the Hottest—And Most Efficient—Heating Solutions on the Market

Sugar Hill, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- Energy bills often spike during the holidays. Fortunately, there are ways to lower those costs year-round and for the long-term, with help from the energy-efficiency pros—Bolton Heating, Air & Fireplaces. This gas fireplace repair company offers energy-efficient heating solutions, which include one of the most popular fireplace options on the market: a direct vent gas fireplace insert.



A direct vent gas insert is an easy-to-use appliance that can be used to retrofit a traditional fireplace. It burns a realistic flame behind a sealed glass panel. The unit uses outdoor air for combustion and expels all exhaust gases outside the home, promoting healthy indoor air quality.



Installed directly inside an existing firebox, gas inserts block warm air from escaping through the chimney while keeping cold outside air from entering, making it a construction-free way to transform a wood-burning fireplace into a heating solution that can be up to 80 percent more efficient! Plus, this unit is easy to maintain and increases a home's resale value.



