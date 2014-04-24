Bon Bon Boutique Expands from Facebook Home to Official Web Presence

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Since Facebook became a publicly traded company, much of the back-end emphasis has been on creating an infrastructure that can support businesses making money from the social network. While falling share prices suggest the development has been slow, there have been exceptions. One example is Bon Bon Boutique, a Malaysian women’s fashion outfitter that was once Facebook exclusive. The company has grown so successful through its social media integration that it now requires its own dedicated e-commerce site to cope with the amount of business, allowing them to expand their ranges even further.



The e-commerce store has a light and inviting pastel color scheme in keeping with this year’s trends, and the clothing on offer is displayed in image-rich listings that features detailed product descriptions, color and sizing options and clear pricing. The site also has state of the art secure and swift payment options designed by iPay88, South East Asia’s leading payment gateway provider, to make getting hold of new items as easy as possible.



The Malaysia Online Fashion Boutique can now support a much greater range of clientele and a much broader range of items, making it ideal whether people want to shop for dresses, work suits or delightful accessories.



A spokesperson for Bon Bon Boutique explained, “We are pleased to announce the launch of our new official website, which will allow us to better serve more of our customers than ever before. Facebook has been our first home and we fully intend to keep our presence on Facebook active, launching our latest exclusive releases, promotions and more. At the same time, the website enables us to provide a full catalog with specifically designed sales features that make it easier than ever to order, pay for and receive the items we have in stock. This is an exciting time for us, and we hope our followers will spread the word.”



About Bon Bon Boutique

Founded in 2012, Bon Bon Boutique offers an online fashion shopping experience like no other. The site is targeted at office ladies and young ladies in Malaysia and Singapore who enjoy shopping online at an affordable price while still finding the best quality items in the latest trends. The site features blouses, dresses, tops, bottoms, blazers, jackets, accessories and more. For more information please visit: http://www.bonbonboutique.com.my/