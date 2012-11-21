Bon Jovi Announces North American Leg of the Because We Can Tour

South Windsor, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Bon Jovi has announced the North American leg of his "Because We Can" tour will start on February 9 in Uncasville. Bon Jovi is one of the most renown bands in the world, and has noticed outstanding levels of success through his career. During his tour, he plans to visit several world famous stadiums and arenas. The tour is set to hit locations from all round the world, including the Canada, United States and Europe.



His first tour dates will take place in Ottawa, Calgary, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Toronto. United States tour dates were just announced for the North American leg of the tour. However, it's also important to note that Bon Jovi literally plans to visit the world. As part of his tour, he will be stopping off at popular venues within Europe, the Far East, Latin America, Australia and Africa. AEG Live are behind the tour and they will be globally producing the whole event. Bon Jovi's ideas for the tour are to promote his upcoming well-received album, "What About Now", which is set to debut and be released in early Spring 2013.



Bon Jovi have been touring the world for several years, and have established themselves as one of the leading bands in the industry. They have performed over 500 events to date since year 2,000 and have sold over 13 million tickets to fans across the globe. They have made just under $1 billion at the box office, and this number is set to increase as the Because We Can tour has been extremely well received by the band's fans. In 2008 and 2010, they managed to compete with the likes of the Rolling Stones and Grateful Dead after they smashed the Billboard's highest-grossing tour of the year twice out of three years.



Bon Jovi Because We Can Tour Dates:



Feb. 9, Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun

Feb.10, Washington, D.C., Verizon Center

Feb. 13-14, Montreal, Bell Centre

Feb. 17-18, Toronto, Air Canada Centre

Feb. 20, Ottawa, Scotiabank Place

Feb. 21, Pittsburgh, CONSOL Energy Center

Feb. 27, Atlanta, Philips Arena

March 1, Tampa, Tampa Bay Times Forum

March 2, Sunrise, Fla., BB&T Center

March 5, Charlotte, N.C., Time Warner Cable Arena

March 6, Nashville, Bridgestone Arena

March 9, Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena

March 10, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena

March 13, St. Louis, Scottrade Center

March 14, Louisville, Ky., KFC Yum! Center

March 16, Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Arena

March 17, Lubbock, Texas, United Spirit Arena

April 2, Calgary, Scotiabank Saddledome

April 3, Edmonton, Rexall Place

April 5, Winnipeg, MTS Centre

April 7, St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center

April 10, Austin, Frank Erwin Center

April 11, Dallas, American Airlines Center

April 13, Kansas City, Mo., Sprint Center

April 14, Des Moines, Wells Fargo Arena

April 16, Denver, Pepsi Center

April 17, Salt Lake City, Energy Solutions Arena

April 19, Los Angeles, Staples Center

April 20, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena

April 23, Glendale, Ariz., Jobing.com Arena

April 25, San Jose, HP Pavilion

July 12, Chicago, Soldier Field

July 24-25, East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium



