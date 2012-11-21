Bon Jovi Announces North American Leg of the Because We Can Tour

Bon Jovi to hit the road for the 2013 Because We Can Tour and has added tour dates for the North American leg of the tour that begins Feb. 9.
South Windsor, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Bon Jovi has announced the North American leg of his "Because We Can" tour will start on February 9 in Uncasville. Bon Jovi is one of the most renown bands in the world, and has noticed outstanding levels of success through his career. During his tour, he plans to visit several world famous stadiums and arenas. The tour is set to hit locations from all round the world, including the Canada, United States and Europe.
His first tour dates will take place in Ottawa, Calgary, Winnipeg, Edmonton and Toronto. United States tour dates were just announced for the North American leg of the tour. However, it's also important to note that Bon Jovi literally plans to visit the world. As part of his tour, he will be stopping off at popular venues within Europe, the Far East, Latin America, Australia and Africa. AEG Live are behind the tour and they will be globally producing the whole event. Bon Jovi's ideas for the tour are to promote his upcoming well-received album, "What About Now", which is set to debut and be released in early Spring 2013.
Bon Jovi have been touring the world for several years, and have established themselves as one of the leading bands in the industry. They have performed over 500 events to date since year 2,000 and have sold over 13 million tickets to fans across the globe. They have made just under $1 billion at the box office, and this number is set to increase as the Because We Can tour has been extremely well received by the band's fans. In 2008 and 2010, they managed to compete with the likes of the Rolling Stones and Grateful Dead after they smashed the Billboard's highest-grossing tour of the year twice out of three years.
Bon Jovi Because We Can Tour Dates:
Feb. 9, Uncasville, Conn., Mohegan Sun
Feb.10, Washington, D.C., Verizon Center
Feb. 13-14, Montreal, Bell Centre
Feb. 17-18, Toronto, Air Canada Centre
Feb. 20, Ottawa, Scotiabank Place
Feb. 21, Pittsburgh, CONSOL Energy Center
Feb. 27, Atlanta, Philips Arena
March 1, Tampa, Tampa Bay Times Forum
March 2, Sunrise, Fla., BB&T Center
March 5, Charlotte, N.C., Time Warner Cable Arena
March 6, Nashville, Bridgestone Arena
March 9, Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena
March 10, Columbus, Ohio, Nationwide Arena
March 13, St. Louis, Scottrade Center
March 14, Louisville, Ky., KFC Yum! Center
March 16, Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Arena
March 17, Lubbock, Texas, United Spirit Arena
April 2, Calgary, Scotiabank Saddledome
April 3, Edmonton, Rexall Place
April 5, Winnipeg, MTS Centre
April 7, St. Paul, Minn., Xcel Energy Center
April 10, Austin, Frank Erwin Center
April 11, Dallas, American Airlines Center
April 13, Kansas City, Mo., Sprint Center
April 14, Des Moines, Wells Fargo Arena
April 16, Denver, Pepsi Center
April 17, Salt Lake City, Energy Solutions Arena
April 19, Los Angeles, Staples Center
April 20, Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena
April 23, Glendale, Ariz., Jobing.com Arena
April 25, San Jose, HP Pavilion
July 12, Chicago, Soldier Field
July 24-25, East Rutherford, N.J., MetLife Stadium
