Bond Clean Australia Offers Affordable Property Maintenance and Cleaning Services

Ashmore, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- People should consider a number of factors before selecting professional cleaners for services related to office or home cleaning, within the proposed budget. Bond Clean Australia has several years of experience in delivering good quality cleaning services to customers from different locations in the country. Only well trained cleaners can make your company or home look sparkling and completely tidy without any hassle. Bond Clean Australia is said to possess 20 million dollar product and public liability insurance with the NRMA Service Guarantee, and therefore ensures the delivery of 100% guaranteed services. This service provider uses a unique two hundred point check list to make certain that the job from clients is carried out to the level of satisfaction.



One of the customers of Bond Clean Australia says, “When moving home, we found Bond Clean Australia to be an outstanding service, they provided a comprehensive service, and I have no hesitation in recommending them as a can-do company. They certainly did an excellent job for us.”



The service offerings of Bond Clean Australia include property maintenance; pool, fence pressure cleaning, external cleaning; garden/backyard, property presentation, lawn, garden care, builders cleans, pre-sale cleaning, oven cleaning, bathroom cleaning, domestic cleaning, end of lease and rental house cleaning. In addition, this company also provides regular occasional cleaning, spring clean, top-to-bottom deluxe clean, Christmas party cleans, upholstery cleaning, leather/mattress cleaning, painting, hedge trimming, full lawn mare, gyproc repairs, body corporate cleaning, motor vehicle dealerships, general maintenance and much more. The price list of each type of cleaning and other maintenance services is made available to prospective customers through the website bondcleanaustralia.com.au. The guaranteed services delivered by Bond Clean Australia are said to meet the busy lifestyle requirements and needs of people.



The website says, “Bond Clean Australia offers a Quality Guarantee on all Bond Cleans, we take pride in our work and we are dedicated to offering a first class service to our customers.”



Bond Clean Australia is characterized by reliable, efficient and affordable cleaning services in locations like Gold Coast, Brisbane, City of Ipswich, Logan City, Redland City and Moreton Bay Region. Experienced, trained and skilled employees are said to serve each client. Customers will get an obligation free quote on all ranges of services from the website bondcleanaustralia.com.au.



To get more information about Bond Clean Australia, visit http://www.bondcleanaustralia.com.au



About Bond Clean Australia

Bond Clean Australia is a business owned and operated by an Australian family. This company is committed to offering quality cleaning and maintenance services to customers conveniently at reasonable rates.



Media Contact

Bond Clean Australia

Contact: Media Relations

Address: Carrabean Ave Ashmore QLD

Australia, 4214

Tel: 1300 855 247

Email: infome@bondcleanaustralia.com.au

URL: http://www.bondcleanaustralia.com.au