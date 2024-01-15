Bond Mutual Fund Market to See Huge Growth by 2030 : BlackRock, Capital Group, Barclays, Charles Schwab

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2024 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Bond Mutual Fund Market Insights, to 2030" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Bond Mutual Fund market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



BlackRock, Inc. (United States) , The Vanguard Group, Inc. (United States), UBS Group AG (Switzerland) , State Street Global Advisors (United States), Fidelity Investments Inc. (United States), Allianz SE (Germany) , JPMorgan Chase & Co. (United States), Capital Group (United States), Barclays plc (United Kingdom) , The Charles Schwab Corporation (United States)



Bond Mutual Funds are basically financial instruments or funds which invest in debt instruments issued by various governments or corporates known as bonds. These Bonds are basically debt instruments on certain entities, and the issuers of these bonds promise to provide interest payments in addition to the return of your capital. Bond Mutual Funds are affected by interest rates or bond yields, which are affected by global and national economic dynamics. Bond Interest rates are primarily different from the market interest rates and are generally associated with the risk of default factor. The Bond mutual funds loss or gain depends upon the prices of the underlying bonds, as they are sold prior to maturity. Currently, Geographic wise North America, Europe



In 2020, Macquarie Asset Management, an Australia-based asset, and mutual fund management company has announced that it will acquire US-based asset management and financial planning company, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. in a deal worth $1.7 billion. The acquisition is aimed at expanding the scale of asset management of the Macquarie group. With the completion of this deal, Macquarie will rank in the top 25 of actively managed mutual funds in the United States.



by Type (Investment Grade Corporate Bond Mutual Funds, High-Yield Bond Mutual Funds, Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Bond Mutual Funds, Municipal Bond Mutual Funds, International Bond Mutual Funds), Distribution Channel (Banks, Brokers, Direct Sellers, Others), Investor (Institutional, Individual), Source (Banks Sponsored, Retain Investors, Insurance Companies, Institutional Investments, FPIs, Others)



- High Saving Culture in Asia Pacific Countries can be channelized into Bond Mutual Fund Market

- Higher Transparency through Use of Digitisation Tools will Increase Investor Trust in Mutual Fund Management Companies

- Strategic Partnerships by Local Players with Global Players can improve their Product Offerings

- High Growth Potential in Developing Countries Such as India



- Rising Demand for Hassle-Free Bond Investing

- Ease of Investment in Foreign Institutional Bonds

- Increasing Investments from Retail Investors

- Ease of Investing Due to Digitisation



- Adoption of Modern Technologies Such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data Analytics and BlockChain by Mutual Fund Management Companies

- Recent Increase in US Bond Yield has Made Investors Pull Money out of Equity Markets and Pump into Bond Markets



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



