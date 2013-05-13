Bondi Coaching Offers Free Personality Test

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Bondi Coaching uses Nero-Linguistic Programing (NLP) to help clients overcome negative emotions and patterns of behavior. Bondi Coaching is offering a free personality test that has a normal value of $197, which helps uncover personal drivers and holdbacks.



The test is designed to help individuals discover their personal strengths and positive attributes. It also allows individuals to discover the hidden motivations behind decisions. The test takes about seven minutes to complete but the benefits last a lifetime. Benefits of the NLP approach include life changing improvements in confidence, work performance and happiness.



NLP coaching is a dynamic approach that helps individuals with their lives and relationships. NLP is a study of human excellence and communication. This approach provides the tools needed to manage emotional states and enhance overall success and well-being. Additional benefits include enhanced communication skills and self-awareness. Clients stand to gain a better understanding of themselves and how their personal attributes impact their lives.



Services offered to clients include hypnosis, personal life and relationship coaching . Sean Borokovsy, who is a highly qualified and experienced practitioner, works tirelessly to deliver positive results for clients. Personal life and relationship coaching packages are cost-effective and effective. NLP practitioner training is also available for those wishing to share the NLP approach with others.



Hundreds of client testimonials praise the skill and service of Bondi Coaching. Clients attest to the life changing impacts of NLP and increased positivity in all facets of life. Sean Borokovsy is highlighted for his innate ability to create safe environments to learn and grow in. Bondi Coaching is highly recommended and has over nine years of experience in life coaching techniques.



To take the free personality test or learn more about Bondi Coaching and NLP, please visit www.nlpcoachingsydney.com.au . Uncover the negative patterns of behavior that inhibit success and happiness. Change life forever and take the free personality test today.



Contact Information:

Bondi Coaching

Hypnotherapy Sydney

Address:

Healing Hands and Herbs Centre

170, Clovelly Road

Sydney NSW 2031, Australia

Telephone: 0424798 310

Email: sean@bondicoaching.com.au

Website: www.nlpcoachingsydney.com.au