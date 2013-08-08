Bondi Coaching Offers NLP Practitioner Training

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Sydney, AU – Bondi Coaching helps individuals take control of their emotions and improve the quality of their lives. Clients can enroll in Nero-Linguistic Programing (NLP) practitioner training, which is taught by highly experienced NLP professionals.



What is NLP ? It involves the study of human excellence, communication and emotional behavior. The NLP approach gives individuals and couples the tools to improve psychological well-being. Benefits of this approach include an increase in confidence, passion, joy and self-awareness. NLP Life Coaches help clients improve different facets of everyday life, which allows clients to take control of their actions.



NLP training Sydney includes instructor led training, training CDs, an NLP manual, one-on-one coaching and free lifetime support via phone and email. The curriculum is designed to cover relevant theories, models and therapies. The NLP Communication Model is covered in detail, which includes a discussion of subjects such as sensory acuity, instant rapport and personalities.



Course scheduling is flexible, and pricing is competitive. Throughout every step of the training process, Bondi Coaching personnel are there to answer questions and provide guidance. Clients can pursue the NLP Practitioner Certificate or NLP Master Practitioner designation. Prices vary by course, and deposits are required before instruction can begin.



Testimonials praise Bondi Coaching personnel for their professionalism and attentive service. Every effort is made to satisfy clients and provide them with the tools they need to succeed. There is no better place in Sydney to receive NLP instruction, life coaching or relationship coaching.



For additional information on Bondi Coaching and personal fulfillment, please visit www.nlpcoachingsydney.com.au . NLP practitioner training provides the tools to improve lives. Call 0424 798 310 today to schedule a life changing training session.



Contact Information:

Bondi Coaching

Healing Hands and Herbs Centre

Address:

170, Clovelly Road

Sydney NSW 2031, Australia

Telephone: 0424 798 310

Email: sean@bondicoaching.com.au

Website: www.nlpcoachingsydney.com.au