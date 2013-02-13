Bonding for Father and Son During Survival Holiday - Simi Reizen

Groningen, Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Simi Reizen organises active holidays for students and young professionals. In the summertime, active vacations go to many countries in Europe: Croatia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Czech republic, France and Spain.



A whole new concept is the special Father-son weekends. With many parents being divorced and many fathers having to work fulltime, there is not as much time to spend time with their sons. This whilst the bond between fathers and sons is actually very important and unique. Children need role models, of which the father is an important part, especially voor sons.



About Simi Reizen

Simi Reizen organises these survivalweekends in the Ardennes, a major forested area in Belgium. During these special weekends, fathers get to spend quality time with their sons doing different survival activities, with eachother as well as against eachother. A unique way to spend 1-on-1 time with their sons, fathers are thrilled to take part in all these challenges.



In earlier times, sons were guided on their journey to manhood by spending time and learning from their fathers. Due to many reasons, it's much harder now for fathers to actually make time for their kids. Most fathers actually are really keen on spending time with their sons, but work obligations and full social lifes take a lot of time. Fathers still obviously spend time with their kids, but these special activities in which father and son share experiences, are a great way to reconnect.



The survivalweekends are organised several times a year and have become very popular already. Simi jongerenreizen intends to organise more of these weekends throughout the year.



