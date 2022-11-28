Bonding Sheet Market Worth $551 Million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2022 -- The report "Bonding Sheet Market by Adhesive Material (Polyesters, Polyimides, Acrylics, Modified Epoxies), Application (Electronics/Optoelectronics, Telecommunication/5G Communication, Automotive, Building & Construction and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The global bonding sheet market size is projected to grow from USD 386 million in 2022 to USD 551 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2027 A bonding sheet is a sheet or film with an adhesive layer on one side meant for bonding purposes or surface coating. It is sold with a removable paper release liner to prevent it from adhering prematurely. It is typically smooth and shiny but is also available in textured varieties. It is also called sheet adhesive, pure adhesive, or simply adhesive. A bonding sheet is primarily used to bond flexible inner layers or rigid cap layers in multi-layer laminations. It is widely used to bond flexible circuits to rigid-flex boards during the fabrication of rigid--flex PCBs, heat sinks, and bond stiffeners. Other than these, it finds applications in decorative lamination.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Hmo Market"

219 market data Tables

55 Figures

226 Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105492554



In terms of value, the polyimides segment is projected to account for the largest share of the bonding sheet market, by adhesive material, during the forecast period.

Polyimide bonding sheet are polymer-based materials which are flexible, chemical resistant, heat resistant, and lightweight. They are primarily used for insulation and passivation in various applications in electronics/optoelectronics, automotive, and others. They have high mechanical and tensile strength due to which they are utilized in the manufacture of sensors, chips, wires, and cables.



25µm (1mil) adhesive thickness is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Bonding sheet with adhesive thickness 25 µM offers heat-resistant properties and is thus ideal for fixing backing materials and terminals, FPCs, and stiffeners which are required to undergo heat treatment. Dexerials Corporation offers acrylic- and epoxy-based 25 µM bonding sheet under the brand, D3451 and is ideal for hot press, quick press, and oven-curing. NIKKAN INDUSTRIES Co., Ltd. offers thermosetting resin type bonding sheet under the brand, NIKAFLEX SA-series for multilayer FPCs.



Electronics/Optoelectronics is projected to be the largest application.

Bonding sheet are ideally used during the fabrication process of electronics materials such as printed circuit boards (PCBs), heat sinks, rigid-flex boards, FPCs, and others. Bonding sheet are designed to bond metal foils to base materials to create a laminate or layers of laminates in flexible printed circuits. They are manufactured in various adhesive thicknesses, materials, and applications. They are generally supplied in the form of rolls stored at temperatures ranging from 40 to 85°F in dry and clean environments to protect the bonding sheet from losing their functional characteristics.



The APAC region is estimated to register the highest CAGR.

APAC is the fastest-growing region for bonding sheet market. The region consists of the majority of emerging economies of the world such as China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and Australia, and is projected to register the highest CAGR for bonding sheet in the next five years. The easy availability of raw materials, low labor costs, and a moderately stringent regulatory framework in these developing countries are some of the factors driving the market.



Major players operating in the global bonding sheet market include Arisawa Manufacturing Co. (Japan), DuPont (US), NIKKAN INDUSTRIES Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dexerials Corporation (Japan), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. (Japan), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), NAMICS Corporation (Japan), and Shin-Etsu Polymer Co., Ltd. (Japan) among many others.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=105492554