BondsIndia Wins 2 Prominent Awards in a Row at BFSI Leadership Awards 2022

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2022 -- BondsIndia, a fast-growing and popular fintech platform was awarded the BFSI Leadership Awards 2022 in two different categories. BondsIndia was declared the winner in the "Most Innovative Investment Management Company of the Year" category for its remarkable technology integration making access to bonds hassle-free for the investors in the retail segment.



The award in the 'Most Innovative Investment Management Company of the Year' category appreciates the investor's education initiatives, consistent efforts, and strategic planning executed to innovate, redefine, and reinvent their online platform, payments, technologies, processes, products, and experiences. It rewards the effort put in to make investors enjoy hassle-free access to bonds and other investment products in the fixed income segment.



BFSI Leadership Awards that recognize excellence in the field of technology, digitization, and innovation honored BondsIndia among many companies across the fintech sector, yet again, for the second time in a row. Mr. Ankit Gupta, Founder BondsIndia was chosen winner of the "Rising Star - Investment Leader of the Year" by the jury of the BFSI Awards 2022. This award focuses on identifying and recognizing innovative thoughts, and considerable contributions made towards promoting accessible investment products for customers, industry, and society at large.



"The company was honored with two excellence awards in the highly competitive categories. This recognition from an established platform like BFSI Leadership Awards will surely boost our motivation to put in extra effort and never stop doing that. I would like to dedicate these awards to my BondsIndia family for their brilliance. I don't think I could have a better team than my existing team. The understanding and teamwork were just phenomenal", said Mr. Ankit Gupta, Founder BondsIndia.



He further added, "I would like to extend my special thanks to the jury of the BFSI Awards 2022 for their trust and honor for being nominated and selecting BondsIndia WINNER of the two prominent awards. It is a proud moment for me and my company BONDSINDIA."



BondsIndia Journey to the BFSI Leadership Awards



The path to these prestigious awards and emerging as a FINTECH COMPANY was not at all easy. We had to go through many challenges, and awkward situations, and deal with different complex situations. We continued working on our ideas and kept in mind our objective of making bonds accessible to retail investors in India with the integration of cutting-edge technology.



Over time, we were able to overcome the challenges with gradual persistence. Our consistent effort and passion to excel have helped us emerge as a respected fintech company and bag the "Most Innovative Investment Management Company of the Year" at the BFSI Leadership Awards 2022.



About BondsIndia

