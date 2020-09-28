Bonduel Records a 7.7 Per Cent Increase in Total Funds Under FuMA in the First Half of 2020

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- Bonduel Asset Management Firm is pleased to announce that they have recorded a 7.7 per cent increase in total funds under the FuMA or Funds under Management and Administration. The firm had witnessed the increase in the first six months of 2020 despite the ongoing pandemic; backed by net inflow into the discretionary managed business. The trading update as on March 31 2020 i.e. the fourth quarter of its financial year states that the group is maintaining a positive momentum in all their divisions and that their trading is in line with the expectations of the management. The Head of Bonduel's new business team, Charles Jones mentions that the firm has revamped its trading account platform.



And this was one of the major reasons that contributed to 5.6 per cent increase in the funds in the last quarter of 2019-2020. However, the advisory managed funds fell by 4 per cent in the same time frame owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Jones also takes pleasure in announcing that the overall total managed funds have witnessed an increase of 2.8 per cent i.e. £1.2bn in the second quarter of 2020-21 fiscal year. As on September 2020, the total managed funds increased by 11 per cent. Bonduel delivers cutting-edge solutions for both private and institutional clients. Their robust investment process with highly transparent solutions aim at generating lucrative risk-adjusted returns all through the economic cycle with special focus on capital preservation.



https://bonduelassetmanagement.com/en/



