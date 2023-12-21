Bone Broth Market May See a Big Move : Kettle and Fire, Vital Protein, Paleo Pro, Broth of Life

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Bone Broth Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Bone Broth market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Bone broth is one of the most popular supplements that is made by simmering the bones and connective tissue of animals. It is often advertised for its content of a wide variety of nutrients which helps in boosting the immune system, improves joint health and benefits the skin and digestion process. Consumerâ€™s inclination toward healthy lifestyles and protein consumption is propelling the market of bone broth.



In September 2018, US bone broth brand Kettle & Fire has raised USD 8 million through a Series A funding round as it targets multi-channel growth and new product innovation. Kettle & Fire launched with three grass-fed beef and organic chicken bone broth offerings, and recently expanded into bone broth-based soups, such as miso, Thai curry, tomato, and grass-fed chili.



by Type (Ready-to-cook, Ready-to-drink, Others), Application (Fortified Foods, Dietary Supplements, Fortified Beverages, Pharmaceuticals), Origin (Chicken, Beef), Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect {Modern Trade, E-commerce, Specialty Store and Others})



Market Opportunities:

- Change In Lifestyle and Rise in Disposable Income

- Demand For High-Protein Soups



Market Drivers:

- Growing Fortified Food and Beverage industry and Dietary Supplement Industry

- Advantage Associated with Bone Broth as High Concentration of Proteins

- Surge in Demand for Additional Healthy Products among Athletes and Body Builders to Boost Performance and Overall Health



Market Trend:

- Technological Developments Such as Automation and Digitalization Industrial Process For Specialty Food Preparations



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



