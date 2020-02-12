Bone Cement – Glue Market 2020-2026 Global Business Analysis and Prediction :: Leading Players – Arthrex Inc., Aap Implantate AG, Exactech Inc., Teknimed, CryoLife

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- The Global Bone Cement & Glue Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 1.06 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2018-2026. This rise in growth can be attributed to the rising instances of sport related injuries.



Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Bone Cement & Glue Market are Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Heraeus Holding, Smith & Nephew, DJO Global, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Arthrex Inc., aap Implantate AG, Exactech Inc., Teknimed, CryoLife, Cardinal Health, and Tecres SpA.



This rise in growth can be attributed to the rising instances of sport related injuries.



Market Definition: Global Bone Cement & Glue Market:-



Bone cement & bone glue are two devices that are used to fix and join together fractured or broken bones. These devices clog and close up the free space between the artificial joints and the bone. These devices are in powder or liquid form and are used for the speedy recovery, and mending of bones.



Segmentation: Global Bone Cement & Glue Market:-



Bone Cement – Glue Market : Bone Cement – Glue Market : By Type



Bone Cement

Bone Glue



Bone Cement – Glue Market : By Application



Arthroplasty

Total Knee Arthroplasty

Total Hip Arthroplasty

Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Vertebroplasty



Bone Cement – Glue Market : By End-User



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Clinics



Bone Cement – Glue Market : By Geography



North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa



Bone Cement – Glue Market Drivers: -



Increasing prevalence of higher intensity of sports, has risen the number of injuries suffered which will drive the market growth

Rising geriatric population of the world is also driving the market growth of these products



Bone Cement – Glue Market Restraints:-



Stringent regulations and time consuming approvals of new products will restrain the market growth

Rising costs of these products will also act as a restraint for the market growth



Bone Cement – Glue Market : Primary Respondents:-



Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.



Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.



Table of Content: Global Bone Cement – Glue Market:-



Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Bone Cement – Glue Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Bone Cement – Glue Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Bone Cement – Glue Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis



