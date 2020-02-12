Bone Cement – Glue Market 2020-2026 Global Business Analysis and Prediction :: Leading Players – Arthrex Inc., Aap Implantate AG, Exactech Inc., Teknimed, CryoLife

Global Bone Cement - Glue Market– Industry Trends - Forecast to 2026
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2020 -- The Global Bone Cement & Glue Market is expected to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 1.06 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.64 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2018-2026. This rise in growth can be attributed to the rising instances of sport related injuries.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Bone Cement & Glue Market are Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Heraeus Holding, Smith & Nephew, DJO Global, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Arthrex Inc., aap Implantate AG, Exactech Inc., Teknimed, CryoLife, Cardinal Health, and Tecres SpA.
Market Definition: Global Bone Cement & Glue Market:-
Bone cement & bone glue are two devices that are used to fix and join together fractured or broken bones. These devices clog and close up the free space between the artificial joints and the bone. These devices are in powder or liquid form and are used for the speedy recovery, and mending of bones.
Segmentation: Global Bone Cement & Glue Market:-
Bone Cement – Glue Market : Bone Cement – Glue Market : By Type
Bone Cement
Bone Glue
Bone Cement – Glue Market : By Application
Arthroplasty
Total Knee Arthroplasty
Total Hip Arthroplasty
Total Shoulder Arthroplasty
Kyphoplasty
Vertebroplasty
Bone Cement – Glue Market : By End-User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Clinics
Bone Cement – Glue Market : By Geography
North America
South America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Bone Cement – Glue Market Drivers: -
Increasing prevalence of higher intensity of sports, has risen the number of injuries suffered which will drive the market growth
Rising geriatric population of the world is also driving the market growth of these products
Bone Cement – Glue Market Restraints:-
Stringent regulations and time consuming approvals of new products will restrain the market growth
Rising costs of these products will also act as a restraint for the market growth
Bone Cement – Glue Market : Primary Respondents:-
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
Table of Content: Global Bone Cement – Glue Market:-
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Global Bone Cement – Glue Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Bone Cement – Glue Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Bone Cement – Glue Market Segmentation by Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Continue….
