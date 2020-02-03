Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market 2019 : Global Industry Growth, Opportunities, Consumptions, Industry Analysis and Forecasts 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on the Bone Cement Mixer Devices Market (Product Type - Bench-top Bone Cement Mixer Devices, and Portable and Hand-held Bone Cement Mixer Devices; Mixing Technique - Bag and Hand Mixing, Open Bowl Mixing, Closed Bowl Mixing, Cartridge Mixing, and Vacuum Mixing; End-user - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global bone cement mixer devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Bone cement is an integral part of the orthopedic implant procedure. Also known as polymethyl methacrylate, bone cement is used for implant fixation in various orthopedic and trauma surgeries. Various types of bone cement are commercially available in the market, such as calcium phosphate cements (CPCs) and Glass polyalkenoate (ionomer) cements (GPCs).



According to the Infinium Global Research (IGR) many new advanced bone cement mixing devices are being developed to decrease the amount of bubble formation and reduce fumes during mixing. The use of bone cement in interventional procedures such as vertebroplasty and kyphoplasty is on the rise, which will aid market growth. Increasing the prevalence of orthopedic disorders and a growing number of orthopedic surgeries also contribute to the market growth because over time, bone cement delivery systems have become widely popular in diverse types of orthopaedic surgeries/procedures. There are many benefits of using such devices, including ease-of-use, targeted and controlled delivery of bone cements, integrated safety mechanisms, and almost negligible risk of injury to patients.



IGR has further revealed that fractures are by far the biggest problem caused by bone disease. They are common and can be quite debilitating. In many cases they are the first sign of the disease in patients. The risk of fracture increases dramatically with age in both sexes, both because bones become more fragile and the risk of falling increases. North America generated the highest revenue in the bone cement mixer industry due to advanced technological environment



IGR reveals that key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The global bone cement mixer devices market is largely competitive and is characterized by the dominance of tier I players over tier 2 and 3 vendors. For instance, Mixevac III represents Stryker's latest development in advanced cement bowl systems. This simple, universal mixer quickly mixes all types of bone cement safely and thoroughly. The unique blade design ensures a quality mix and reduces porosity for all bone cements. Mixevax III's simple operating protocol results in a consistent mix. The advantages of this product are the dual-blade design for universal mixing, ergonomic handle, bowl and blade design in low-porosity cement. It has a 3-batch capacity. The 2:1 gear ratio for blades ensures a quick, thorough mix. It has a charcoal filter that reduces fumes in the OR.



