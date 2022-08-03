Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2022 -- According to the new market research report "Bone Densitometer Market by Type (DEXA, Peripheral), Application (Osteopenia & Osteoporosis, Cystic Fibrosis, CKD, Body Composition Measurement, Rheumatoid Arthritis), End User (Hospitals & Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centres) - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Bone Densitometer Market is projected to reach USD 378 million by 2027 from USD 299 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.



The Factors such as the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and the growing geriatric population are expected to drive the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of bone densitometers is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



By Technology, the Axial Bone Densitometry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Bone Densitometer market



The axial bone densitometry segment accounted for the largest share the bone densitometers market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the advantages of DEXA scanners over peripheral bone densitometers. Moreover, the results obtained from DEXA scanners can be interpreted using WHO scores for greater accuracy.



By Application, the Osteoporosis & Osteopenia Diagnosis segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Bone Densitometers market



The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis, the increasing risk of osteoporosis in menopausal women, and the growing global incidence of fragility fractures.



By End User, the Hospitals & Specialty Clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Bone Densitometer market



The hospitals & specialty clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global bone densitometers market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the higher preference of patients for hospital-based treatment of diseases such as cystic fibrosis, chronic kidney disease, and osteoporosis.



North America dominated this market with the largest share in 2021



In 2021, North America dominated this market with the largest share. This can be attributed to the high consumer awareness, rising healthcare expenditure, the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis, and the presence of key market players in the region.



Some of the prominent players operating in the global bone densitometers market are GE Healthcare (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France), Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan), BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel), Echolight S.P.A (Italy), Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden), Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Eurotec Systems S.r.l (Italy), AMPall Co., Ltd. (South Korea), L'acn L'accessorio Nucleare S.R.L (Italy), Shenzhen XRAY Electric Co., Ltd. (China), YOZMA BMTech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Nanoomtech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Osteosys Corporation (South Korea), FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Xianyang Kanrota Digital Ultrasound System, Co., Ltd. (China), XinGaoYi Co., Ltd. (China), Anjue Medical Equipment (China), Guangzhou Medsinglong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Trivitron Healthcare (India), OsCare Medical Oy (Finland), CyberLogic, Inc. (US), and Nanjing Kejin Industrial Co., Ltd. (China).



