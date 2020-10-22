Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Bone Densitometer Systems Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)



The Bone Densitometer Systems Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.



The bone densitometer systems market will show rapid growth due to the surge in the incidence of osteoporosis and vitamin D deficiency, an increase in the adoption of bone densitometers, and technological advancements in the field of bone densitometry. Osteoporosis is being considered a serious public health concern. It is estimated that over 200 million people worldwide suffer from this disease and approximately 30% of all postmenopausal women have osteoporosis in the United States and in Europe. Aging of the populations worldwide is found to be responsible for a major increase in the incidence of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. Therefore the increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis globally has fueled the demand for bone densitometers. In addition, there are other various beneficial factors offered by these devices such as simplicity in usage, relatively short duration, noninvasive nature, and no requirement for anesthesia that make them a reliable procedure for measuring bone loss.



Furthermore, consistent technological advancements over the years such as the advent of integrated digital detectors and computer-assisted & ultrasound densitometers are found to exhibit high ease of operation as well as reduced measurement time. Hence all these technological advancemnets leads to the growth of the market.



The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Bone Densitometer Systems Market: GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., Beammed Ltd., DMS Imaging, Swissray International, Inc., MEDILINK, Osteometer MediTech, CompuMed, Inc., Quest Diagnostics and others.



Industry News and Updates:



DMS Group and FUJIFILM Europe sign two commercial and industrial agreements in medical imaging and bone densitometry



02.03.2017: Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (DMS) and FUJIFILM Europe announce, alongside the European Congress of Radiology taking place in Vienna from 1 to 5 March 2017, the conclusion of two commercial and industrial agreements in medical imaging, for the EMEA area and Australia. Fujifilm brings continuous innovation and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production technologies. As a pioneer in diagnostic imaging, Fujifilm is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions to meet the needs of healthcare facilities today and as well in the future. From an unrivaled selection of digital flat panel detector and x-ray systems, to the Synapse® brand of PACS, RIS, VNA and cardiovascular products, to advanced women's health imaging systems. With 271 subsidiaries Fujifilm counts more than 78,000 employees worldwide.



DMS Group and FUJIFILM Europe also concluded a distribution agreement, under the brand name "Visionary", for the bone densitometry solutions designed and developed by DMS Imaging.



This equipment integrates the highest technologies and performances, especially the proprietary technology "2D-Fan Beam" which offers a maximum image resolution for an examination lasting only 30 seconds. Combining performance, accuracy and ergonomics, these solutions are the ideal partner for doctors requiring an efficient and economical Bone Densitometry solution, allowing "whole body" application, in addition to peripheral imaging. Based on existing Stratos and Stratos dR systems, they will be commercialized by Fujifilm under the names Visionary DEXA and Visionary 3D DEXA.



Hologic Launches New Bone Densitometer Platform for Osteoporosis, Cardiovascular Disease, and Obesity Assessment



BEDFORD, Mass., -- Hologic, Inc. (Hologic or the Company) (NASDAQ: HOLX), a leading developer, manufacturer and supplier of premium diagnostics, medical imaging systems and surgical products, with an emphasis on serving the healthcare needs of women, today announced the commercialization of Horizon, a totally redesigned DXA (dual energy X-ray absorptiometry) imaging system for the assessment of three critical health problems - osteoporosis, cardiovascular disease, and obesity. Built on Hologic proprietary technologies, the Horizon platform offers expanded technical capabilities, workflow efficiencies and improved design components to meet clinician needs now and into the future. Horizon is being launched in the U.S. and other countries.



Market Overview:



Axial Bone Densitometry is Expected to Dominate the Bone Densitometer Systems Market During the Forecast Period



Axial bone densitometry has been accounted for the largest share in the market owing to the high adoption of densitometers based on this technology. The increasing adoption rate can be attributed to the fulfillment of different requirements of clinicians by axial bone densitometers as there is a high prevalence of osteoporosis patients.



In axial bone densitometry, dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) is the most widely used technique for determining the bone density in the body. DEXA is an enhanced form of X-ray technology that is being used to measure the amount of bone loss. This device may be used for both central and peripheral bone mineral density (BMD) scan. It is widely used due to its high precision, easy handling, and safety of usage for both adults and children.



North America is Leading the Bone Densitometer Systems Market



North America and Europe are the mature markets for bone densitometers while the Asian region is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period. North America has been accounted for the largest share of the market, due to the various collaborative efforts undertaken by various companies in this region to improve their R&D capabilities and maintain high medical standards that are expected to propel the demand across this region. The majority of the share is also due to the increasing incidence of osteoporosis & other bone-related problems, growth in the geriatric population, rise in awareness towards osteoporosis, and an increase in medical tourism for the treatment of bone-related problems.



Competitive Landscape



There has been a presence of a few numbers of companies that are significantly contributing to the market growth. Product innovation and ongoing R&D activities to develop advanced technologies has helped in boosting the growth of the market. The competition is fierce due to the consolidated nature of the market with the top three players reporting to occupy major share in the market. The key players in the market are adopting various strategic moves to sustain the intense competition.

