Bone Densitometers Market (DEXA, QCT, pDEXA, SEXA, pQCT, RA and QUS)- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- The bone densitometers market though highly mature in developed countries of the U.S. and Europe, is expected to witness impressive growth in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World regions due to the rising prevalence of osteoporosis. Consequently, there is an increasing interest in bone density measurement. This report studies the global market for bone densitometers from two major perspectives. The market is segmented on the basis of technologies, and end-users. Technologies segment is further classified into sub-segments, axial and peripheral bone densitometers. The end users studied in this report include clinics and hospitals. Each of the segments has been analysed on the basis of its current and future market size for the period 2011 to 2019, in terms of revenue generation in USD million, considering 2011 and 2012 as the base years. The compounded annual growth rate (%CAGR) for each market segment has been provided for the forecast period 2013 to 2019 along with the market size estimations.



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Geographically, the market has been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The respective market size and forecast till 2019 for each region has also been presented in the report along with the CAGR. In addition, the market overview section of the report provides a qualitative assessment of the market dynamics wherein the drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with market attractiveness and Porter’s five force analysis has been studied.



The competitive landscape section includes market share analysis of the major leading players in the bone densitometers market for bone density measurement, in terms of percentage share in the year 2012. Some of the major players profiled in this report include Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., CompuMed, Inc., BeamMed, Ltd., OsteometerMediTech, Inc., Lone Oak Technologies LLC and Diagnostic Medical Systems, S.A.



Table of Content



Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 List of Abbreviations

1.5 Assumptions



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bone Densitometers Market, by Technology, 2012 (USD Million)



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Bone densitometers - An overview

3.1.1 Pencil Beam Versus Fan Beam Bone Densitometers

3.2 Use of Bone Densitometry in Osteoporosis

3.2.1 Variations in Bone Mineral Density Between Genders

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Drivers

3.3.1.1 Aging population and related bone diseases

3.3.1.2 Increased screening initiatives and awareness of disease diagnosis fueling the growth

3.3.2 Restraints

3.3.2.1 Narrowing of insurance coverage for bone density tests

3.3.2.2 Adoption of refurbished devices due to challenging economic conditions

3.3.3 Opportunities

3.3.3.1 Advent of bone densitometers in oncology

3.3.3.2 Growth opportunities in emerging economies such as China, Brazil, Japan and India

3.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Market Attractiveness Analysis: Global Bone Densitometers Market , by Technology



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Chapter 4 Global Bone Densitometers Market, by Technology, Market Revenue, 2011 - 2019

4.1 Overview

4.2 Axial Bone Densitometry

4.2.1 Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA)

4.2.1.1 Global Axial Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

4.2.2 Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT)

4.2.2.1 Global Quantitative Computed Tomography Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

4.3 Peripheral Bone Densitometry

4.3.1 Global Peripheral Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Single Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (SEXA)

4.3.2.1 Global SEXA Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

4.3.2 Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (pDEXA)

4.3.2.1 Global Peripheral DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

4.3.3 Radiographic Absorptiometry (RA)

4.3.3.1 Global Radiographic Absorptiometry Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

4.3.4 Quantitative Ultrasound (QUS)

4.3.4.1 Global Peripheral Quantitative Ultrasound Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

4.3.5 Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography (pQCT)

4.3.5.1 Global Peripheral QCT Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Global Bone Densitometers Market, by End Users, Market Revenue, 2011 - 2019

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Hospital Based Bone Densitometers

5.1.1.1 Global Hospital Based Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

5.1.2 Clinic Based Bone Densitometers

5.1.2.1 Global Clinic Based Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Global Bone Densitometers Market, By Geography, Market Revenue, 2011-2019

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Global Bone Densitometers Market, by Geography, 2012 and 2019 (USD Million)

6.2 North America

6.2.1 North America Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Asia-Pacific Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

6.5 Rest of the World

6.5.1 Rest of the World Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

6.5.2 Latin America

6.5.2.1 Latin America Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

6.5.3 Middle East

6.5.3.1 Middle East Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Market Share Analysis: Global Bone Densitometers Market

7.1.1 Market Share by Key Players for Technologies, 2012 (%)

7.1.2 Methodology

7.1.3 Analysis



Chapter 8 Recommendations

8.1 Development of Portable Bone Densitometry Devices

8.2 Investing in Emerging Asia Pacific Market and Targeting Unorganized Markets of Rest of the World

8.3 Mergers and Acquisitions to Strengthen Market Presence

8.4 Cost Containment Measures

8.5 Introduction of Awareness Programs



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Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 BeamMed Ltd.

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Overview

9.1.3 Product Portfolio

9.1.4 Business Strategies

9.1.5 Recent Developments

9.2 CompuMed, Inc.

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Overview

9.2.3 Product Portfolio

9.2.4 Business Strategies

9.3 CooperSurgical, Inc.

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Overview

9.3.3 Product Portfolio

9.3.4 Business Strategies

9.4 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Overview

9.4.3 Product Portfolio

9.4.4 Business Strategies

9.4.5 Recent Developments

9.5 GE Healthcare Ltd.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Overview

9.5.3 Product Portfolio

9.5.4 Business Strategies

9.5.5 Recent Developments

9.6 Hologic, Inc.

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Overview

9.6.3 Product Portfolio

9.6.4 Business Strategies

9.6.5 Recent Developments

9.7 Lone Oak Medical Technologies, LLC

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Financial Overview

9.7.3 Product Portfolio

9.7.4 Business Strategies

9.7.5 Recent Developments

9.8 Osteometer MediTech, Inc.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Financial Overview

9.8.3 Product Portfolio

9.8.4 Business Strategies



TABLE 1 Market Snapshot: Global Bone Densitometers Market 17

TABLE 2 Global Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, by Technology, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million) 32

TABLE 3 Global Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, by End –Users, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million) 43

TABLE 4 Global Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, by Geography, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million) 47



FIG. 1 Bone Densitometers Market Segmentation

FIG. 1 Global Bone Densitometers Market, by Technology, 2012 (USD Million)

FIG. 2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis: Global Bone Densitometers Market

FIG. 3 Market Attractiveness Analysis: Global Bone Densitometers Market, By Technology

FIG. 4 Global Axial Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 5 Global Axial DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 6 Global Quantitative Computed Tomography Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 7 Global Peripheral Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 8 Global SEXA Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 9 Global Peripheral DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019(USD Million)

FIG. 10 Global Radiographic Absorptiometry Bone Densitometers Market Revenue,2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 11 Global Peripheral Quantitative Ultrasound Bone Densitometers Market Revenue,2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 12 Global Peripheral QCT Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 13 Global Hospital Based Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019(USD Million)

FIG. 14 Global Clinic Based Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 15 Comparative Analysis : Global Bone Densitometers Market, by Geography, 2012 and 2019 (USD million)

FIG. 16 North America Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 - 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 17 Europe Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011- 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 18 Asia-Pacific Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 - 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 19 Rest of the World (RoW) Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 - 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 20 Latin America Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 - 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 21 Middle East Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 - 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 22 Market Share by Key Players by Technologies, 2012 (%)

FIG. 23 CompuMed, Inc.: Annual Revenue, 2010 – 2012 (USD Million)

FIG. 24 Diagnostic Medical Systems SA.: Annual Revenue, 2010–2012 (USD Million)

FIG. 25 GE Healthcare, Ltd.: Annual Revenue, 2010–2012 (USD Million)

FIG. 26 Hologic, Inc.: Annual Revenue, 2010–2012 (USD Million)



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