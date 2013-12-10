Bone Densitometers Market Is Expected to Reach USD 908.5 Million Globally in 2019: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Bone Densitometers Market (DEXA, QCT, pDEXA, SEXA, pQCT, RA and QUS)- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019" the global bone densitometers market was valued at USD 777.9 million in 2012 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 908.5million in 2019.



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Bone densitometry is a non-invasive diagnostic technique which involves use of bone densitometers for quantitative measurement of bone mass or density. Over a past few decades, decrease in bone mass or density has been associated with the occurrence of fractures in future and thus bone density measurement has been considered as an indicator to predict fracture risk. Moreover, people with medications for corticosteroid treatment, cancer, eating disorders, amenorrhea and genetic disorders are also preferred for evaluation of bone mineral density.



Major improvements in diagnostic technology have been witnessed since last decade due to change in perception for osteoporotic disease, growing elderly population and high expenditure to society and healthcare agencies along with the adverse effects on patients across the globe. The advances in the technology are making it possible for early detection of disease before fracture occurs. With socio-economic development in many developing countries and rapid ageing of the population, osteoporosis has become one of the most prevalent and costly health problems in these regions. Growing ageing population combined with increased vitamin D deficient patients and rise in risk for osteoporosis in post-menopausal women contribute to the growth of this market particularly in emerging economies of Middle East, India, China and Japan. Moreover, technological advances in bone densitometers coupled with increase in access and recognition of these technologies in emerging market, such as China, Brazil, Japan and India will serve as an opportunity for investors to invest in.



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The global market for bone densitometers has been studied from the perspective of currently widely accepted technologies and the major end users. Technologies are further segmented, based on axial and peripheral bone density measurement. Axial bone densitometers include dual energy X-ray absorptiometry and quantitative computed tomography. Peripheral bone densitometers include single energy X-ray absorptiometry, peripheral dual energy X-ray absorptiometry, radiographic absorptiometry, quantitative ultrasound and peripheral computed tomography. The endusers for bone densitometers include clinics and hospitals. Hospitals remain the major hub in most of the countries across the globe for bone densitometry diagnostics and devices.



It is expected that the global market for axial bone densitometers will grow at a CAGR of over 3% from 2013 to 2019 In 2012, axial DEXA accounted for the largest share by revenue at USD 297.8 million of the total bone densitometers market. However, due to the decrease in the reimbursement, the overall market revenue is expected to decline during the forecast period in the U.S and Europe. The market for axial QCT accounted for the second largest share at USD 182.9million, in 2012. Moreover, it is expected that the global market for peripheral QCT bone densitometers will grow at a CAGR of over 4% from 2013 to 2019, owing to its high sensitivity, portability of devices, lesser scanning time, with better precision and accuracy, and also less radiation exposure.



Geographically, North America dominated the global market for bone densitometers in terms of revenue generation and is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. The adoption of DEXA systems, growing elderly population and consequent rise in incidences of osteoporosis in the U.S., is expected to contribute to the leadership of the North American market. Europe was the second largest regional market for bone densitometers in 2012, owing to the increased demand for bone density measurement.



The global bone densitometers market is dominated by few major players includingGE Healthcare Ltd.,Hologic, Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc. and Diagnostic Medical Systems S.A. Theother key players in the bone densitometers marketinclude BeamMed Ltd.,CompuMed, Inc., Lone Oak Medical Technologies LLC and OsteometerMediTech, Inc.



The global bone densitometers market is segmented as follows:



Bone Densitometers Market, by Technology



- Axial Bone Densitometers

- Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA)

- Quantitative Computed Tomography (QCT)

- Peripheral Bone Densitometers

- X-ray Absorptiometry

- Peripheral Dual energy X-ray Absorptiometry (pDEXA)

- Single Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (SEXA)

- Radiographic Absorptiometry (RA)

- Quantitative Ultrasound (QUS)

- Peripheral Quantitative Computed Tomography (pQCT)



Bone Densitometers Market, by End-users



- Clinics

- Hospitals



Bone Densitometers Market, by Geography



- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- Rest of the World (RoW)

- Latin America

- Middle East



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