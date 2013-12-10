Bone Densitometers Market : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- The bone densitometers market though highly mature in developed countries of the U.S. and Europe, is expected to witness impressive growth in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World regions due to the rising prevalence of osteoporosis. Consequently, there is an increasing interest in bone density measurement. This report studies the global market for bone densitometers from two major perspectives.



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The market is segmented on the basis of technologies, and end-users. Technologies segment is further classified into sub-segments, axial and peripheral bone densitometers. The end users studied in this report include clinics and hospitals. Each of the segments has been analysed on the basis of its current and future market size for the period 2011 to 2019, in terms of revenue generation in USD million, considering 2011 and 2012 as the base years. The compounded annual growth rate (%CAGR) for each market segment has been provided for the forecast period 2013 to 2019 along with the market size estimations.



Geographically, the market has been segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). The respective market size and forecast till 2019 for each region has also been presented in the report along with the CAGR. In addition, the market overview section of the report provides a qualitative assessment of the market dynamics wherein the drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with market attractiveness and Porter’s five force analysis has been studied.



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The competitive landscape section includes market share analysis of the major leading players in the bone densitometers market for bone density measurement, in terms of percentage share in the year 2012. Some of the major players profiled in this report include Hologic, Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., CompuMed, Inc., BeamMed, Ltd., OsteometerMediTech, Inc., Lone Oak Technologies LLC and Diagnostic Medical Systems, S.A.



Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 List of Abbreviations

1.5 Assumptions



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Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Bone Densitometers Market, by Technology, 2012 (USD Million)



List of Figures



FIG. 1 Bone Densitometers Market Segmentation

FIG. 1 Global Bone Densitometers Market, by Technology, 2012 (USD Million)

FIG. 2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis: Global Bone Densitometers Market

FIG. 3 Market Attractiveness Analysis: Global Bone Densitometers Market, By Technology

FIG. 4 Global Axial Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 5 Global Axial DEXA Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)

FIG. 6 Global Quantitative Computed Tomography Bone Densitometers Market Revenue, 2011 – 2019 (USD Million)



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