Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Bone Glues Market Europe 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Bone Glues



Bone glues are a form of collagen. They are obtained from animal sources such as bovine and piscine bones. The most commonly used production process for making bone glues involves the procurement of animal bones from slaughterhouses, tanneries, and meat packing companies and their subjection to washing, boiling under pressure, de-mineralization and extraction of collagen, and drying. Bone glues are largely used in applications such as woodworking, book publishing, and match head production.



Analysts forecast the Bone Glues market in Europe will grow at a CAGR of 1.39 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Bone Glues market in Europe for the period 2014-2018. To arrive at a ranking for the leading vendors of the market, and to calculate the market size, the report considers the production capacity of vendors of bone glues. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors in the Bone Glues market in Europe. The report also provides data on the different segments of the Bone Glues market in Europe based on the following segmentation criteria: key leading country and application.



In addition, the report discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Bone Glues Market in Europe 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers France, Germany, Italy, and Others.



Key Leading Countries



- France



- Germany



- Italy



Key Vendors



- Corngroup Inc.



- Fritz Häcker GmbH & Co. KG



- Menichetti Glues and Adhesives SRL



- OJSC Mogelit



- Sonac BV



Other Prominent Vendors







- Amstel Products BV



- DICTUM GmbH



- Henkel Central Eastern Europe GmbH



- Tezman Holding AS



Key Market Driver



- Growing Demand for Fish Bone Glue.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Rising Cost of Raw Materials.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Demand in Book Cover Applications.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155920/bone-glues-market-europe-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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