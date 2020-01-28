Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Bone Glues Market unveils a succinct analysis of the market size, regional spectrum and revenue forecast about the Bone Glues market. Furthermore, the report points out major challenges and latest growth plans embraced by key manufacturers that constitute the competitive spectrum of this business domain.



The leading market players mainly include:

Stryker

DePuy Synthes

Smith & Nephew

Arthrex

DJO Global

Exactech

TEKNIMED

Cardinal Health



Bone glues are a form of collagen. They are obtained from animal sources such as bovine and piscine bones. The most commonly used production process for making bone glues involves the procurement of animal bones from slaughterhouses, tanneries, and meat packing companies and their subjection to washing, boiling under pressure, de-mineralization and extraction of collagen, and drying.



The increasing number of surgical procedures that require bone glue in large volume is one of the major factors driving the global bone glue market. In particular, the demand for bone glues is anticipated to rise significantly among orthopedic surgeons globally. The reluctance of orthopedic surgeons for the use of conventional cementing materials for adhesion needs in surgical procedures is leading to the development of organic alternatives. However, the market faces certain growth impediments as well. Due to animal rights considerations and sentiments of ethnic communities, non-animal alternatives to bone glue is challenging the market's growth. Nevertheless, the increasing application of bone glues in book cover is expected to present lucrative opportunities to the growth of this market.



The global bone cement market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global bone glue market in the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered in Japan, China, and India.



The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



Market Segment by Product Type



PMMA

Calcium Phosphate

Natural

Synthetic



Market Segment by Application



Arthroplasty

Kyphoplasty

Vertebroplasty



In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bone Glues. This report studies the global market size of Bone Glues, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).



This study presents the Bone Glues sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.



For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bone Glues are as follows:



History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025



The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the Bone Glues status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Bone Glues manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, oportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market



Table Of Content:



Chapter 1 Global Bone Glues Market: Summary and Quantitative Analysis

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Global Bone Glues Market Revenue Overview

1.3 Global Bone Glues Market Revenue (USD Billion) and Growth (%) Rate, 2015- 2025



Chapter 2 Global Bone Glues Market: Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Executive Summary

2.2 Market Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.5 Market Trends

2.6 Global Bone Glues Market: SWOT Analysis

2.7 Global Bone Glues Market: PEST Analysis

2.7 Global Bone Glues Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.8 Global Bone Glues Market: Attractiveness Analysis

2.8.1 Global Bone Glues Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Type

2.8.2 Global Bone Glues Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Grade

2.8.3 Global Bone Glues Market: Attractiveness Analysis by Regional



Chapter 3 Competitive Analysis

3.1 Global Bone Glues Market

3.1.1 Global Bone Glues market Revenue (USD Billion), By Players 2018

3.1.2 Global Bone Glues Market Revenue Share (%), By Players 2018



