Bone Graft and Substitutes Market to Showcase Attractive Growth Opportunities Analysis, 2019 - 2027

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Increasing number of regulatory approvals for a wide range of bone grafts and bone graft substitutes is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2018, Medtronic Plc. received the approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market two smaller kit sizes of INFUSE Bone Graft for usage in certain spinal fusion and dental regenerative procedures. This approval helped the company to enhance their product portfolio. Moreover, In September, 2018, Baxter International Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for ALTAPORE Bioactive Bone Graft, a next-generation bioactive and osteoconductive bone graft substitute, for using it as an autograft extender in posterolateral spinal fusion.



Medical cases such as trauma and fractures including dislocations and life threatening musculoskeletal injuries can be treated with various types of bone grafts available in the market. Thus increasing number such medical cases is expected to drive the global bone graft and substitutes market growth over the forecast period. For instance, trauma is a leading cause of death and disability in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2014 report, for children and adults below age 45. Moreover, in the U.S. trauma accounts for around 79,000 deaths annually, in comparison to 15,000 infectious disease and 49,000 non-communicable disease deaths.



Researchers are focused on developing innovative bone grafts for treating bone related disorders. For instance, in 2015, scientists at the Texas A&M University, developed a new synthetic material- a biodegradable scaffold to fill the gaps for new bone growth to advance grafting treatments required by the people for treating bone defects and bone cancers.



The global bone graft and substitutes market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,046.7 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2019–2027).



According to the Journal of Materials Science and Materials in Medicine, 2014, bone grafting frequency is the second most frequent tissue transplantation technique carried out globally after blood transfusion. The 2014 statistics reported in the Journal of Materials Science and Materials in Medicine, states that over 2 million bone grafting procedures are performed annually with over 500,000 graft implant procedures carried out in the U.S. itself. This is attributed to the ease of use and handling of new devices, improved safety profile, time advantages, intraoperative costs as well as the adaptability to a variety of clinical challenges.



The global bone graft, substitutes and membrane market is expected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period, owing to adoption of new technologies by manufacturers for development of innovative and novel bone graft substitutes. This includes the launches of novel growth factor enhanced grafts that improves the quality of grafts in terms of post-surgical recovery. For instance, in 2015, Cerapedics, a privately owned orthobiologics company received the U.S. FDA approval for i-Factor, which is a peptide enhanced graft that is used in cervical discectomy and fusion. The graft was based on small peptide (P-15) technology that helps in supporting bone growth through cell attachment and activation



Key takeaways of the Global Bone Graft and Substitutes Market:



Increasing product launches by key players for expanding their portfolio of bone grafts is expected to drive the global bone graft and substitutes market growth. For instance, in May 2017, NovaBone Product, LLC launched two additional bone graft substitutes- NovaBone IRM and NovaBone IRM MacroPOR, that are designed for orthopedic application such as ontogenesis. Both products are expected to help in stimulation of osteoblastic activity and offer angiogenic potential.



Increasing focus of manufacturers on the development and launching of innovative bone graft and substitutes products is expected to drive growth of the global bone graft and substitutes market over the forecast period. For instance, in February, 2018, Collagen Matrix, Inc. entered India market with the launch of OssiMend bone graft matrix in India for spinal applications, with the approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization and Medical Device & Diagnostic Division of the Government of India.



Detailed Segmentation:



Global bone graft and substitutes market, by product type:



Bone Grafts



Allografts



Xenografts



Bone Graft Substitutes



Ceramics



Composites



Polymers



Demineralized Bone Matrix



Bone Morphogenetic Proteins



Others



Global bone graft and substitutes market, by application:



Spinal Fusion



Dental Bone Grafts



Craniomaxillofacial



Joint Reconstruction



Trauma & Extremities



Oncology



Company Profiles



Ace Surgical Supply Co., Inc.*



NovaBone Product, LLC.



Exactech, Inc.



Medtronic Plc.



LifeNet Health



Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



Stryker Corporation.



BioHorizons Implant Systems, Inc.



Globus Medical, Inc.



RTI Surgical, Inc



Geistlich Pharma



Megagen



Novadip Biosciences



Mesoblast Ltd.



Alphatec Spine, Inc.



Institut Straumann AG



NuVasive, Inc.



OsteoMed LLC



KYERON Medical Innovations



ORTHOFIX INTERNATIONAL N.V.



Johnson & Johnson



Bone Therapeutics SA



K2M Group Holdings, Inc.



