Bone & Joint Health Supplements Market Analysis, Statistics and Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2023 -- The global bone and joint health supplements market is expected to be valued at USD 11.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 17.6 billion by 2027, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the global bone and joint health supplements market is influenced by macroeconomic and microeconomic factors in key countries, which are expected to drive significant value sales during the forecast period. There is a growing demand for nutritional supplements such as vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium, and collagen, and several innovations in this sector are fueling the demand for bone and joint health supplements.



During the forecast period, the tablet segment is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The tablet form of bone and joint health supplements is a popular choice among consumers due to its easy availability in various dosage patterns, cost-effectiveness, and easy packaging and storage techniques. The tablet form of these supplements contains essential nutrients such as vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids that are beneficial for bone and joint health. Compared to other nutritional supplements, tablets have a longer shelf life, making them a preferred choice for consumers. Compressed tablets, in particular, are stable and available in various sizes and shapes, making it easy to incorporate a wide range of nutritional supplements into tablet form.



In 2022, the supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. Supermarkets have expanded their product offerings to include health supplements, making them a significant sales channel for the health food market. Interestingly, products purchased at supermarkets are usually intended for someone other than the consumer, such as gifts or purchases for family members. Developed countries in North America and Europe are expected to experience significant growth compared to developing countries due to their higher awareness of health supplement buying criteria. In developing countries, people tend to buy health supplements exclusively from pharmacies.



North America dominates the bone and joint health supplements market, with a value of USD 3,736.6 million in 2021. This region is one of the major consumers of these supplements globally, primarily due to the high demand from the elderly population. As a result, several leading manufacturers, such as Procter & Gamble (US), Amway (US), Archer Daniels Midland (US), Reckitt Benckiser (UK), Pfizer (US), Arazo Nutrition (US), and Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc (US), have established themselves in this region. The Asia Pacific region, specifically countries like Japan, China, and India, is expected to witness significant growth in the future due to the increasing aging population. Hence, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest growth rate, driven by the increasing awareness of bone and joint health among the aging population.



The Major players in this market include Bayer AG(Germany), Procter & Gamble (US), Amway (US), BASF SE (Germany) and Archer Daniels Midland (US).



