Bone & Joint Supports Annual Leaf Pile Run

Wausau, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The Bone & Joint Center, in conjunction with Wisconsin Valley Athletic Medicine, will host the third annual Leaf Pile Run, a four mile-run/walk through Rib Mountain. The event will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2013 at the Bone & Joint Center parking lot. Race day registration will be held from 8:00-9:30 a.m. and pre-race instructions will take place at 9:45 a.m. with the race starting at 10:00 a.m.



The course will consist primarily of flat roads, running through the South Mountain neighborhood, with some off-street terrain consisting of grass and trails behind South Mountain school. Families with children and strollers are welcome. A post-race awards ceremony will be held.



Early bird registration is $20; those registering after September 27 will pay a $25 registration fee. Registered participants will receive a t-shirt. Online registration is available at http://www.RevelSports.com and downloadable registration form can be found on the Bone & Joint website at http://www.bonejoint.net. For more information, contact Andy Davis at the Sport & Spine Clinic at 715.359.2500 or by e-mail at adavis@usphclinic.com.



Funds raised from the Leaf Pile Run will be used for IMPACT concussion baseline tests for student athletes. Knowledge attained from this test can help to make the medical decision for the safe return to play for the athlete. This is the same test taken by athletes in the NFL, NCAA, MLB, NBA, and NHL, and is provided at no charge to the athlete or school.



Wisconsin Valley Athletic Medicine (WVAM) is a community service non-profit organization comprised of local orthopaedic physicians, surgeons, advanced practice providers, physical therapists, and athletic trainers whose goal is to work together to promote the health, well-being, safety and medical care of local student athletes. WVAM works toward this goal by providing volunteer medical coverage for local schools and youth tournaments in the greater Wausau area.



About Bone & Joint

Bone & Joint is a leading provider of orthopaedic and musculoskeletal medicine, serving North Central Wisconsin since 1969. The clinic provides a broad continuum of musculoskeletal services across multiple orthopaedic specialties including joint replacement, sports medicine, hand and upper extremity care, foot and ankle care and podiatry, fracture care, spine care, and advanced pain management—offering advanced technologies, with clinic locations in Wausau, Medford, and Merrill. For more information call 1-800-445-6442 or online at http://www.bonejoint.net.



CONTACT:

Cindy Verhasselt, Marketing Manager

Bone & Joint

715.393.0339

cverhasselt@bonejoint.net