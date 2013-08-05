Bone & Joint Teams with Studer Group to Improve Operations, Staff Communication

Wausau, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- The Bone & Joint Clinic, a leading provider of orthopaedic and musculoskeletal health care services, has teamed with The Studer Group, an international outcomes-based healthcare organization which assists hospitals and clinics in improving clinical and operational results through a focused strategy on evidence-based leadership. The three-year project will combine The Studer Group’s tested tools and processes with Bone & Joint’s operational model and dedicated healthcare providers to create a culture of excellence for its patients, employees, and physicians.



Daniel D. Priebe, DO, President, said, “We believe that our investment will enhance positive outcomes in quality as well heighten the patient experience at Bone & Joint.” Priebe indicated that The Studer Group has worked with hundreds of health care systems, hospitals, and medical groups since the firm’s inception in 1999.



Linda Ohringer, Practice Administrator, said “The Studer project will teach Bone & Joint employees and physicians evidence-based processes that can be implemented to create and sustain outcomes in service and operational excellence”.



According to Priebe and Ohringer, Studer partner organizations see clear results in the areas of higher employee retention, greater patient satisfaction, healthy financials, growing market share, and improvements in various other quality indicators.



“Our mission is to be the best orthopaedic and musculoskeletal health care provider possible in the region,” said Benjamin J. Hackett, MD, Vice President, “That is why we’ve chosen to collaborate with Studer, to continue to find ways we can improve the patient experience.”



CONTACT:

Cindy Verhasselt, Marketing Manager

Bone & Joint

715.393.0339

cverhasselt@bonejoint.net



About Bone & Joint

Bone & Joint is a leading provider of orthopaedic and musculoskeletal medicine, serving North Central Wisconsin since 1969. The clinic provides a broad continuum of musculoskeletal services across multiple orthopaedic specialties including joint replacement, sports medicine, hand and upper extremity care, foot and ankle care and podiatry, fracture care, and spine care/pain management—offering advanced technologies, with clinic locations in Wausau, Medford, and Merrill. For more information call 1-800-445-6442 or online at http://www.bonejoint.net.