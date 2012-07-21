Fast Market Research recommends "Bone Metabolism Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Hyperparathyroidism Sector to Decline in the Absence of New Product Launches and Increased Generic Erosion for Zemplar, Hectorol and Sensipar" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2012 -- GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Bone Metabolism Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Hyperparathyroidism Sector to Decline in the Absence of New Product Launches and Increased Generic Erosion for Zemplar, Hectorol and Sensipar", which provides insights into bone metabolic disease therapeutics until 2018. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major bone metabolic diseases, including osteoporosis, Paget's disease of bone, hyperparathyroidism and bone metastases. The report also provides the share of generics in global bone metabolic diseases as well as in each indication market. It also provides the treatment algorithm flow for each of the four indications. The report examines the global bone metabolic diseases treatment usage patterns. In addition, the geographical distribution of bone metabolic diseases and markets across the US, the top five countries of Europe, and in Japan, are provided in the report. The report also includes insights into the bone metabolic diseases R&D product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape, including major players in the bone metabolism therapeutics market. Finally, the report also includes analysis of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) and licensing agreements that took place in the bone metabolism therapeutics market.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
GBI Research's analysis shows that the overall global bone metabolism therapeutics market for the four indications (which includes osteoporosis, Paget's disease of bone, hyperparathyroidism and bone metastases) was valued at $15 billion in 2010, growing from $10.1 billion in 2002 and indicating a CAGR of 5.2%. GBI Research forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2010 and 2018 to record a sales value of $27.1 billion by 2018. The growth in the bone metabolism therapeutics market is mainly due to the contribution of osteoporosis market. The revenue of osteoporosis market alone has approximately 68% of the total bone metabolism revenue. So, the global bone metabolism market is growing inspite of the declining market nature of the rest of therapeutics areas discussed here.
Scope
- Data and analysis on the metabolic disorder therapeutics market in the leading geographies of the world - the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan.
- Annualized market data for the metabolic disorder therapeutics market from 2002 to 2010, with forecasts to 2018 for the three indications - osteoporosis, Paget's disease of bone, hyperparathyroidism and bone metastases.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Amgen Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Genzyme Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Amgen Inc. (AMGN) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Paget's Disease of Bone (PDB) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- The World Generic Market Report 2012
- Hyperparathyroidism Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Orphan Diseases Therapeutics in Oncology to 2018 - Strongly Diversified Developmental Pipelines Indicate Long-Term Growth Potential despite Moderate Scope of Current Late Stage Molecules
- Genta Incorporated (GNTA) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Orphan Disease Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Improved Understanding of Rare Diseases' Heterogeneity and Novel New Clinical Trial Designs to Foster Innovation
- Osteoporosis Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ALNY) - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018