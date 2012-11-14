Bongotones.com Launches New Mobile Site

Detroit, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- Mobile media website Bongotones.com launched its mobile site that provides smartphone and mobile device users with a simple, straightforward experience to browse and download free ringtones and wallpapers.



The mobile site provides a clean, easy-to-use interface, a one-and-done search function that displays ringtone and wallpaper results on a single page, and sample playing for ringtones without having to leave the search results page.



“Surfing via the mobile phone requires websites of a different sort compared with traditional sites,” says Nareg Sagherian, Bongotones.com co-founder. “It’s important for us to be accessible via mobile phones. We pride ourselves in tailoring our presentation to suit the market we are targeting.”



The new mobile site works with all smartphones and is efficiently designed with the latest code and HTML5 to allow for faster load times, less waiting, and quick ringtone playback regardless of mobile platform.



Browsing capabilities allow for easy ringtone searches and quick search options that include popular, featured, and latest ringtones and wallpapers.



The simple, clutter-free design along with minimal advertising during browsing allows users to have an accessible and enjoyable experience.



Users can still access the full Bongotones website for more search options if they wish.



"A mobile site is a condensed website. It has less information and must be even easier to navigate for the user," says Sagherian. “With the rapid technological development of mobile phones and the increase in mobile surfing, it is becoming increasingly important to be available on mobile sites too.”



About Bongotones.com

Bongotones.com is a Detroit based, global mobile entertainment company that allows mobile phone users to gain access to mobile content through custom online multimedia applications. The company was founded in September 2007 as the brainchild of three diverse friends from Detroit and Toronto, with even more diverse tastes in music, with an official launch occurring in 2008.