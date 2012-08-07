Bongotones.com Redesigns Website

West Bloomfield, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Mobile media website Bongotones.com launched Version 3.0 of its website with a redesign to better serve its customers with a more streamlined and easier experience in uploading and downloading mobile content.



Noticeable changes on the website include a cleaner, simpler user interface to reduce clutter and improve navigation, an easier search function and improved ringtone and wallpaper filters for easier access to desired content.



“How To” videos to assist users on the entire ringtone production and upload process, non-flash ringtone players and better-organized custom features have also been added.



“The entire user experience has been enhanced to be much faster and easier to navigate,” says Bongotones.com co-founder David Pakhchanian. “Usability has been and always will be our top priority when building a new product. We feel we have achieved that with the latest version of Bongotones.”



Another key improvement includes updated front-end coding that will help spur faster load times and create easier interaction with social media applications to further achieve the site’s goal to improve user experience.



Next month, Bongotones will debut a mobile site, followed later by iPhone and Android apps.



“With the new version of the site, we tried to improve the user experience by reducing the number of clicks they have to perform from start to finish,” says Bongotones.com co-founder Soheil Banifatemi. “Overall our goal was to add new features and improve the user experience which we believe we accomplished with Version 3.0.”



Launched in 2009, Bongotones.com is a mobile multimedia website designed to give users a simple and secure experience to produce, upload and download mobile content from ringtones and wallpapers to games and videos.



In the website’s four years of existence, it has amassed a global following in over 100 countries, making it one of the fastest growing mobile content websites on the Internet today.



“We have spent countless hours working to ensure that our web design strategies are in line with our user expectations for excellent service, while ensuring that we are achieving our online marketing goals,” says Bongotones.com co-founder Nareg Sagherian. “Through understanding and utilizing all our users’ perspectives, we are ushering in a new era of mobile content access that takes us a step closer to providing our service on an increased global level.”



For more information and/or media inquiries on the Bongotones.com redesigned website, please contact Nareg Sagherian at (248) 202-9267 or nareg@bongotones.com.