Bonita Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Announces 14th Leadership Bonita Class J/K South Insurance to Participate

Bonita Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- The Bonita Springs Area Chamber of Commerce today announced the commencement of the 14th Leadership Bonita Class for the organizations to participate in. One of the renowned names that have already confirmed the participation is J/K South Insurance. The company is a premier independent insurance agency based in Southwest Florida.



When contacted, Ryan Smith, Vice President of the company confirmed, “Yes we would be participating in the 14th Leadership Bonita Class as announced by Bonita Springs Area of Commerce. Their nine month course covers different aspects of community by participating in the same we hope to hone our leadership skills and create opportunities for personal growth.” According to the sources, the participants represent a cross section of the community and are selected based on the leadership roles they are playing in the organization. The program has around 220 graduates to date since its inception in the year 1998.



If experts of the field are to be believed, J/ K South Insurance’s commitment to provide customers with the best insurance value and customer service available, while maintaining the highest ethical standards and credibility with their clients and carriers make them a good choice for the class. Ryan said, “Our commitment is to provide customers with the best insurance value and customer service available, while maintaining the highest ethical standards and credibility with our clients and carriers.” He further added, “Our goal is to help you obtain a better return on your investment through proper implementation and management of your insurance programs.” Some of the services offered by company include auto insurance, umbrella insurance, home insurance, life insurance and business insurance among others.



Sources confirmed that the company is also offering flood insurance packages to homeowners in Collier and Lee Counties in Southwest Florida who find themselves affected by the recently revised FEMA maps. The company operates in Naples, Bonita Springs and the Fort Myers Florida area among others and is accredited with A+ status by the Better Business Bureau.



About J/K South Insurance

J/K South Insurance is a premier independent insurance agency based in Southwest Florida that offers services for business insurance, home and condo insurance, motorcycle and car insurance in areas including Naples, Bonita Springs and Fort Myers Florida.



