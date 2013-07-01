Bonner Built on Call to Respond to Busy Storm Season in Georgia

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- As Georgia continues to endure a busy storm season, Bonner Built (http://www.bonnerbuilt.com), a local roofing contracting company, is committed to helping area residents protect one of their largest investments, their home. Storms like the rainstorm that hit metro Atlanta in late May, bringing flood damage and fallen trees to Gwinnett County and Sandy Springs, can cause thousands of dollars of roof damage. Hurricane Sandy alone roared down the East Coast, bruising Georgia, and causing $20 billion in property damages.



But, it's not only a massive storm that can destroy gutters and cause roofs to leak, flooding basements and attics; a series of minor storms can also damage homes. In early June, a downgraded Tropical Storm Andrea burled through Georgia, closing schools. Bonner Built executives shared that, "During the past three months, Bonner Built has seen more and more damage from storms and wind," adding that, "Wind is more damaging than it seems."



Signs of home roof damage include buckling or loose shingles or seeing shingles blown into your yard after a rain or wind storm. Ceiling stains, sagging ceiling, discolored shingles, holes in the roof and overflowing gutters are other signs of roof damage. Not only can these and other damages destroy roofs, they can destroy a home's interior, flooding rooms, staining/mildewing sheetrock, mildewing carpets and insulation and eroding hardwood floors. When asked about these damages, Bonner Built's executives said that, "75% of Bonner Built's roofing repairs affect the interior of the house/building."



Unfortunately, it doesn't need to rain for a roof to experience damage. Hard winds and hail also damage roofs. In addition to shaking and blowing shingles away from roofs, wind and hail storms can send heavy materials like large ice cubes, metal and trees ripping through roofs. More specifically, hail creates indentions in the shingles. Under constant weathering, shingles begin to crack.



Regardless of where one might live, experts recommend having there roof inspected once a year. If homeowners don't get their roof inspected, they could put themselves at risk of extensive home damage. Most homeowner's insurance covers roof damage caused by unpreventable reasons. Damages caused by natural disasters are also generally covered. For minor storms and wind and hail damage, some insurance carriers only cover a percentage of the damage, depending on the age of the roof.



Georgia residents have been trusting Bonner Built to inspect, repair and replace their roofs and gutter systems for more than a decade. Installing insulation in their attics and exterior house painting are other home improvement jobs Georgia residents rely on Bonner Built for. As one resident shared, "Bonner Built did an awesome job dealing with our insurance agent, handling the paperwork, and installing the new roof. They made sure that we were aware of all of the options and walked us through the insurance process step by step. The team that installed the roof was extremely professional and efficient. They removed the old roof and installed the new one in less than a day."



