Bonnie Vause, Ed. D. Participates in Meet & Greet at North Carolina Book Club

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Today, author Bonnie Vause, Ed. D., took part in a meet & greet event at a Nashville, North Carolina book club, coming face to face with readers to talk about her book, Fast Escape. The event also gave readers the opportunity of getting their copies signed.



This is not the first book-signing event to which Bonnie was invited to promote her bestselling novel, Fast Escape. Bonnie was the featured author in another book signing just a few days ago in Wilson, NC. Proceeds from book sales were donated to the Children's Hunger Elimination of Wilson, Inc. (CHEW), a non-profit dedicated to helping chronically hungry children going to school in Wilson County, North Carolina.



Astrid Gay, book publicist for Fast Escape’s publisher, Books, Authors And Artists, says, “Visiting book clubs is a great way to get direct feedback about a book. An author may learn what readers liked and disliked directly from them. This is invaluable information when you’re writing a series of related books.”



The first book of the Davenport Saga, Fast Escape is a suspense novel with authentic southern flair. The story follows Elizabeth Davenport as she is called back to her hometown to face secrets of the past and memories locked within her mind. The book is available from Amazon as a paperback (ISBN: 978-1495941412) and a Kindle ebook (ASIN: B00IV5FFTM). The paperback version is also available from CreateSpace



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. Specializing in book publication of selected authors, new and previously published, whose works carry a message in an entertaining way and with captivating style. Visual artists participating by creating graphics, covers, and artwork are featured.



For more information, please contact Astrid Gay, via email at Astrid@BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com . You can also visit the website at http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com



Astrid Gay

Books, Authors, and Artists

Louisville, KY 40204, USA

1.502.438.8839

internetmarketingky@gmail.com

http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com