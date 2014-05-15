Bonnie W. Vause to Participate in Book Signing to Benefit Children's Charity

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Bonnie W. Vause, author of Amazon bestseller Fast Escape, has taken part in a book signing at Western Sizzlin in Wilson, North Carolina, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. with all the proceeds going to the Children's Hunger Elimination of Wilson.



The Children's Hunger Elimination of Wilson, Inc (CHEW) is a non-profit dedicated to helping chronically hungry children going to school in Wilson County. They distribute food to the children and also aim to help with other problems that may stop them from learning during their time at school.



Bonnie W. Vause took part in this event at local steak house Western Sizzlin. There, she sold and signed copies of her book, Fast Escape. She also announced that the proceeds would go to CHEW.



Astrid Gay, book publicist for BAA, says: “This is for a very good cause. You often hear about poverty in other countries and tend to forget that it can also happen right on your door step. This was a great show of support for CHEW by a local author.”



Fast Escape is the first part of the Davenport Chronicles and tells the story of Elizabeth Davenport as she is forced to return home and face her past. The paperback (ISBN: 978-1495941412) is available from Amazon and CreateSpace . The Kindle version (ASIN: B00IV5FFTM) can be found in the Kindle store



About Books, Authors, and Artists

Books, Authors, And Artists is the publishing division of internet marketing KY, LLC. It specializes in book publication by enhancing the public awareness of selected authors, both new and previously published. Additionally, visual artists who participate by creating graphics and artwork are featured.



For more information, please contact Kef Hollenbach, via email at internetmarketingky@gmail.com . You can also visit the website at http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com



About the Children's Hunger Elimination of Wilson,Inc

The Children's Hunger Elimination of Wilson, Inc. is deeply committed to expressing love and giving hope to the chronically hungry, school-age children in Wilson County by alleviating hunger and other impediments to their ability to learn.



For more information, please visit the website at http://www.thechewinc.com or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TheChewInc



Kef Hollenbach

Books, Authors, and Artists

Louisville, KY 40204, USA

1.502.438.8839

internetmarketingky@gmail.com

http://www.BooksAuthorsAndArtists.com