BONOMOTION Launches New Promotional Video

Video production company BONOMOTION has launched a new promotional video on the homepage of its official website, Bonomotion.com. Hosted by company head of production Bernard Bonomo, the video is intended to engage directly with clients interested in video production services.



The professionally-designed promotional video discusses the importance of online video marketing, the benefits and advantages of Business Video Production, and the ways in which BONOMOTION can assist in this area.



According to data cited in the video, 90 percent of online traffic will soon by driven by videos, thus making the medium vital to the success of companies in almost every industry. Video productions assist in providing exposure, improving customer engagement, building credibility, and driving clientele to a company’s goods and services.



As discussed in the promotional video, BONOMOTION specializes in comprehensive video production services, including round-the-clock customer service, video editing, web portal development, delivery, and more. Viewers are encouraged to contact the company to receive additional information and a free consultation.



Users can find additional information on the website, particularly the “Portfolio” page, which displays a comprehensive gallery of videos created by the company for clients and personal projects. These videos, which can be delivered on any desired platform, span a wide range of topics and styles. These include production projects for business, events, entertainment, real estate, virtual media, fashion, and more. Users can apply a filter in order to narrow down the showcase to the type of video being searched for.



Furthermore, there is also a section that provides an extensive and detailed list of the company’s services, including television commercials, Corporate Video Production, real estate video tours, career media services, fashion show coverage, web videos, and much more. Furthermore, the company offers video production support in the form of such services as 3D animation and graphic design, multilingual voice over work, video editing, and so on.



About BONOMOTION

BONOMOTION was launched in 2003 by BeanoVision Productions, an acclaimed Miami-based production company.